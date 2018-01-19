Right Period, Wrong Guy

As President Trump racks up undeniable wins related to jobs (unemployment is falling, including historic lows among blacks and Hispanics), economics (Trump’s tax bill resulting in over a hundred companies giving large cash bonuses to their employees and Apple repatriating some $250 billion back to the U.S.), and foreign policy (ISIS being systematically eradicated from Syria and Iraq, North Korea and South Korea announcing they will attend the upcoming Olympics under one flag), there are those in the media and elsewhere who are reluctant to give him credit. On the contrary, not only do they downplay these achievements, they insist on attacking him personally. A recent example of this is trying to compare President Trump to Adolf Hitler. Well, they have the right era, but the wrong guy. Trump is actually more like Winston Churchill. To illustrate, I will offer quotations (fitting since most of the media focuses, frequently to the point of obsession, on Trump’s words). All of the quotes below come from Winston Churchill. But each of them can easily be imagined as something Trump might have said…

His communication style: “If you have an important point to make, don’t try to be subtle or clever. Use a pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time-a tremendous whack.” To his supporters: "You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life." To his detractors (both in and out of the media): Lady Astor: “Winston, if you were my husband, I'd poison your tea.” Winston Churchill: “Nancy, if I were your husband I’d drink it.” To Hollywood: George Bernard Shaw [who sent him two tickets for the opening night of one of his plays]: "Bring a friend, if you have one." Winston Churchill: “I cannot make the first night but will come on the second night, if there is one." His economic policy: “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings; the inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.” His foreign policy: “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile -- hoping it will eat him last.” His tax policy: "We contend that for a nation to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle." His regulatory policy: “If you have ten thousand regulations you destroy all respect for the law.” His view of the private sector: "Some see private enterprise as a predatory target to be shot, others as a cow to be milked, but few are those who see it as a sturdy horse pulling the wagon." His “temperament”: “Never give in -- never, never, never, never, in nothing great or small, large or petty, never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense. Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.” While he had many detractors during his time as prime minister, Winston Churchill is seen by many as one of the greatest statesmen of the 20th century. Time will tell if history shows Donald Trump in a similar light.