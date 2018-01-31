Rep Clyburn: Trump’s America Like Hitler’s 1934 Germany

President Trump’s State of the Union was a “home run” speech in many ways, but contrasted with the expectations of many, especially Democrat Representative John Clyburn of South Carolina who compared Trump’s America to Germany in 1934 under Adolf Hitler, Monday night on CNN.

Well, film clips of Hitler speeches at rallies from that era simply do not resemble Trump rallies. The congressman is an especially silly man, for the history teacher he purports to have been. Clyburn notes that all the churches in Germany had swastika banners in 1934, but none have yet appeared in the church I attend in northern Virginia or the Hill country of Texas.