President Trump's SOTU and the Revival of the American Dream

The President could have chosen to deliver the usual “laundry list” of promises that would have pleased Washington for a short while. Instead, the President opted to deliver a passionate and very humane discourse, displayed on a tapestry of real stories featuring ordinary Americans, a few representatives of whom were invited to join the audience.

Last night, President Trump delivered a State of the Union Address that put a human face on his plan to reform government and revive the American Dream that seemed to have faded away during the Obama years.

Thus, we were reminded about the volunteers of the “Cajun Navy,” racing to the rescue with their fishing boats to save people in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane, and the strangers shielding strangers from a hail of gunfire on the Las Vegas strip. We heard tales of officers helping save lives during Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and firefighters rescuing children trapped at a California summer camp threatened by wildfires. We were reminded of Republican Congressman Steve Scalise, a survivor of a vicious gun attack triggered by an enraged Sanders supporter and the heroic efforts of the police officers and the medical personnel who saved his life.

Ohio small business owners illustrated the President’s successful tax reform. A 12-year-old boy from California, who started a movement that placed 40,000 flags at the graves of the American fallen heroes, has become the newest example of the reverence for those who have served the nation and for those who salute the American flag with their hands on the heart and stand for the national anthem.

Victims of the illegal immigrant gangs were represented by their surviving grieving parents in Long Island.

We were reminded of Homeland Security’s constant fight against dangerous criminals and gangs by the presence of one of the agency’s investigation special agents, whose team arrested about 400 offenders. A New Mexico police officer’s family who adopted a baby of a heroin-addicted single mom has become a symbol of the current administration’s commitment to fighting the drug epidemic and helping get treatment for those in need.

The US military fight and victory against ISIS in Syria were covered with a narrative about a brave officer who saved the life of his comrade found in a booby-trapped building by performing CPR during the ground transport and maintaining artificial respiration through the long hours of emergency surgery. North Korea’s brutal dictatorship was depicted with two cases of people (one American and one Korean), charged with “crimes against the state” and who were horribly injured and on the verge of death.

A CNN/SSRS poll released shortly after the President’s speech showed a “very positive reaction” of 48%, similar to the ones presidents Obama and Bush had in 2010 and 2006, respectively.

In a shorter and faded rebuttal, the young Democrat congressman from Massachusetts, Joe Kennedy III, claimed that Democrats can eliminate the Republican “false choices” and that his party has “a better deal” and can “fight for both” categories of Americans, from the coast and the heartland. The truth of the matter is that the Democrats have constantly ignored the heartlanders’ interests, the reason why they lost in just six years both the Congress and the presidency. Their tardy attempts to regain this estranged part of the electorate will be tested during the 2018 midterm elections.

For the time being, the Democratic Party’s image remains one of a group mainly interested in securing the interests of the so-called “Dreamers” illegal immigrants (mainly the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals/DACA beneficiaries), seen by its leaders as an “inspiration” and who make America’s future “brighter.”

In the end, President Trump has reminded everybody that “Americans are dreamers too.” The Democrats have a long way to go in trying to remove their DACA (that is: “Democrats Against the Citizens of America”) party label and recapture the confidence of the American people.

Tiberiu Dianu has published several books and a host of articles in law, politics, and post-communist societies. He currently lives and works in Washington, DC, and can be followed on Medium.