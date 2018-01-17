President Trump is mentally and physically healthy; the White House press corps is not

The [p]resident's overall health is excellent. His cardiac performance during his physical exam was very good. He continues to enjoy the significant long[-]term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol. We discussed diet, exercise[,] and weight loss.

At a White House press conference on Tuesday, presidential physician Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson presented an extremely detailed report on the results of President Donald J. Trump (R)'s physical exam last week at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, including personal and intimate details. Jackson's report concluded:

He would benefit from a diet that is lower in fat and carbohydrates and from a routine exercise regimen. He has a history of elevated cholesterol and is currently on a low dose of Rosuvastatin [emphasis original]. In order to further reduce his cholesterol level and further decrease his cardiac risk, we will further increase this dose of medication. The [p]resident is currently up to date on all medicine screening preventive tests and exams. All clinical data indicates [that] the [p]resident is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his [p]residency [emphasis added].

In previous years, when Jackson offered similar positive – but less detailed – reports on the health of Trump's predecessors Barack H. Obama (D) and George W. Bush (R), reporters asked few questions, so you would think the White House reporters would react similarly now. But this is President Donald Trump, a president who has received consistently overwhelmingly negative coverage, a president who returns the negativity toward the media, so you would think wrong. Very wrong.

For nearly an hour, Jackson fielded questions from the puzzled reporters – increasingly sillier and more desperate questions, seemingly hoping for evidence that Trump is physically and/or mentally disabled. But Jackson indicated that would Trump probably remain healthy not only for this term, but "even for the remainder of another term if elected." Argh! How could a president notorious for eating plain, seemingly unhealthy fare with double-scoops of ice cream for dessert, plus greasy McDonald's, who rarely exercises, a man older than many of them, be so healthy – maybe even healthier than they are? "He has incredibly good genes. It's just the way God made him," replied Jackson.

The questions continued.

"Does the president wear dentures?" No, not even partials.

"Does he have bone spurs?" No.

"Why did Trump request a cognitive exam?" "I had absolutely no concerns about his cognitive ability or his neurological functions. The reason that we did the cognitive assessment is because the president asked me to do it."

"Do you have a life expectancy based on your results?" He's likely to remain healthy during this term and even another one.

Is the president crazy? He scored 30 out of 30 on the cognitive exam – a perfect score. "I've found no reason whatsoever to think the president has any issues whatsoever with his thought processes."

Does the president watch too much TV? Is the president crazy?

No matter how hard they tried to find flaws with Jackson's report, cling to some hope that Trump is impaired, Jackson reiterated that the "objective data" indicate that Trump is healthy and mentally sharp.

After an hour of this, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took over. Again, the press questioned her about "that word." She patiently explained that they've been talking about this for five days, and surprise! the president is not politically correct. Oh.

Hmmm – would the press ever question, oh, say, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) or Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) about her physical or mental health?

Or their fellow reporters?

Just asking. Wouldn't it be interesting to learn the results?