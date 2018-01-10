President Trump: Build the wall

President Trump made statements that worry his base, because it appears he is willing to wait on full funding for the wall. He also used the words "border security" instead of "wall" and said he will sign whatever bill Congress drafts.

President Trump met with congressional leaders on January 9 in an extraordinary meeting, open to the public, to negotiate immigration reform, funding of the government, and DACA.

If the base is worried, then President Trump and all Republicans should worry about the elections in 2018 and 2020. Failure to build the wall and enforce our immigration laws will harm President Trump, Republicans, and our country.

The deal seems to be that the president will support a bill granting amnesty to those presently under DACA, which is an executive order by Obama to defer deportation of illegals brought here as minors. The Dems and media refer to them as "Dreamers" (based on the failed DREAM Act legislation) to make it sound as if they are not illegal aliens. Nice public relations gimmick.

In return, the Dems will agree to end lottery immigration and chain migration. But the issue is the border wall. Trump is now talking about "border security" and a down payment on a partial wall.

The Dems do not want a wall because a wall will give Trump a victory, which will help Republicans in the 2018 election and Trump in the 2020 election. Moreover, Democrats believe they will lose the Hispanic vote if they give in on the wall.

Trump cannot compromise on building the wall and cannot settle for something vague such as "border security." The Dems will not support him for giving in on DACA, and the Destroy Trump Media will ridicule him relentlessly for giving up on the wall. For example, immediately following the meeting, Fox NeverTrump Shepard Smith was ridiculing Trump for giving up on the wall.

True, a wall is not required in every section of the border, but it is required on most of the border. The wall is also a symbol of the promise made by Trump to enforce our immigration laws. Republicans are tied to Trump's promise to build the wall.

Trump can use DACA as a bargaining chip to get what he wants, but he must get the wall in addition to ending chain migration and the lottery. The Dems are desperate for a DACA deal and will agree to Trump's demands if he stays true. They will not shut down the government over 800,000 illegal aliens, even if they believe that these 800,000 will eventually vote Democrat.

It seems beyond belief that the most important item being negotiated is amnesty for 800,000 illegal aliens. The sensible approach is to examine each case and judge each on its merits instead of a blanket amnesty. For example, deport those who have criminal felony records. Give amnesty to those who served honorably in our armed forces.

The focus should be on protecting Americans and securing the border, not on helping Democrats recruit new voters.

President Trump should stop taking advice from pro-amnesty Lindsey Graham on immigration. Remember how well Graham did in the 2016 Republican primaries? Or Jeb Bush?

If Trump compromises on the wall, he will be seen the same as George H.W. Bush, who lost in 1992 to Bill Clinton because he reneged on his promise not to raise income tax rates. Bush's broken promise split the Republican Party and brought Ross Perot into the election. Bush's "read my lips" may be the same as Trump's "build the wall."

Remember, Mr. President: "Read my lips."