President Obama, Jay-Z and '(S-Word)holes'

It is likely that many readers of the American Thinker are not conversant with the lyrics of rapper Jay-Z. I certainly was not. But being curious about the outrage Senator Dick "Little Dicky" Durban expressed about the alleged of the word "sh!thole" by President Trump, I checked it out. Did President Obama tolerate the use of of S-Word? President Obama personally inducted Jay-Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the first rapper to receive such recognition.

Here is a sample of what President Obama added to our "culture," A song called "Ignorant (S-Word) ft. Beanie Sigel - Russian Gangster Jay-z". Definitely Not Safe For Work! <iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Eqz5wRjpRPM" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe> When will Senator Durbin denounce former President Obama and Jay-Z, a major Democrat donor, for using the S-Word?