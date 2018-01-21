Politics: It's a mad, mad, mad, mad world

The pathological repetition of words, gestures, and acts to obsessively obstruct President Trump is the epitome of perseveration. It is a distinguishing feature of madness, such as incessantly insisting, without regard for reality, that Trump's presidency is illegitimate. Evidence of collusion is illusory, but the mad perseveration persists and is now focused on President Trump's sanity and fitness for office. His deranged detractors should look in the mirror. President Trump was just deemed to be in excellent health after a thorough going-over by the White House physician. He even scored a superlative 30 out of 30 on his Montreal Cognitive Assessment. I suspect that some of his political opponents, who are tormented by obsessive-compulsive attempts to sabotage his presidency, would barely make it out of the teens.

House speaker Paul Ryan summed up their madness with a timely tweet on 20 Jan. 2018: "Senate Democrats shut down the government over a bill they have no issues with – a bill that keeps government open and extends health insurance to nearly 9 million children. They opposed a bill they don't even oppose. We do some crazy things in Washington, but this is madness." Following Trump's electoral defeat of Hillary, 90 percent of those who reported emotional distress felt it more severely than after any previous election. Shrinks were so busy attending to sufferers that they gave their anxiety a name: Post-Election Stress Disorder. Ironically, their symptoms were exacerbated by the perseveration of their filtered news. As they descend into the abyss of madness, it's no wonder that meditation apps are all the rage – the 2017 iPhone App of the Year was "Calm." Former president Obama recently said, "One of the biggest challenges we have to our democracy is the degree to which we don't share a common baseline of facts." Well, many who obsequiously obstruct positions they once supported, such as a border barrier, don't share the same planet. Their orbital track is so askew with perseveration perturbations that Obama's stewardship of the economy, after eight anemic years, is finally stimulating 3% GDP growth. Trump's deregulatory push and shepherding of historic tax reform are of no consequence in the stock market's rally. In their wobbly world, illegal aliens are sometimes treated better than U.S. citizens; for example, they insist on a clean DACA bill but never threatened to shut down the government until the VA was fixed. It's a world where bonuses given to employees are "pathetic crumbs," and a merit-based immigration system is presumed to be racist (tell that to countries like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand). Shouldn't merit, rather than discrimination based on the color of one's skin, lead legal immigrants to our vaults of opportunity? Common baseline of facts, eh? Liberals' mad, mad, mad, mad world doesn't even share a common universe. By comparison, Trump is a "very stable genius."