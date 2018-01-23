Pillar of globalism credits Trump tax reform with increasing global growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) adjusted its forecast for world economic growth in both 2018 and 2019 up to 3.9 percent (an uptick of 0.2 percentage points from its last forecast), crediting the expected impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In addition, it predicts [that] real GDP in the U.S. will be 1.2 percent higher by 2022 than it would have been without tax reform. It also predicts 2.7 percent annual growth in the U.S. in 2018 (up from 2.3 percent).

The International Monetary Fund is one of the pillars of globalism, reviled by many on the left and right. Yet the IMF has just credited the arch-nationalist President Trump for increasing not just the United States' economic growth prospects, but those of the entire global economy. Philip DeVoe writes at National Review Online:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) adjusted its forecast for world economic growth in both 2018 and 2019 up to 3.9 percent (an uptick of 0.2 percentage points from its last forecast), crediting the expected impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In addition, it predicts [that] real GDP in the U.S. will be 1.2 percent higher by 2022 than it would have been without tax reform. It also predicts 2.7 percent annual growth in the U.S. in 2018 (up from 2.3 percent). "The U.S. tax policy changes are expected to stimulate activity, with the short-term impact in the United States mostly driven by the investment response to the corporate income tax cuts," the IMF said in a report summary.

They don't even try to credit Barack Obama, the way Democrat activists absurdly do.