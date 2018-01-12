Physician, heal thyself: It's Bandy Lee who's non compos mentis

In recent weeks, Bandy X. Lee, a pseudo-psychiatrist, astonishingly employed by Yale, has been going around telling everyone who will listen that Trump is mentally ill, dangerously so, and that he must be removed from office. The Democrats are all atwitter. They hang on her every word. They do not care that she is acting and speaking in complete violation of her profession. As any professional in mental health knows, it is absolutely unethical to diagnose a person one has never met or spoken to, let alone interviewed or examined.

It is this woman who is mentally ill. She continues to speak out in spite of being warned by the American Psychiatric Association that her public comments are unethical. "We at the APA call for an end to psychiatrists providing professional opinions in the media about public figures whom they have not examined, whether it be on cable news appearances, books, or in social media," wrote the APA, without mentioning Lee specifically. "Arm[]chair psychiatry or the use of psychiatry as a political tool is the misuse of psychiatry and is unacceptable and unethical." Dr. Lee is not even licensed to practice in Connecticut; her license expired in 2015. Nevertheless, she has assembled a book with essays by similarly unethical psychiatrists and mental health professionals who cannot accept Trump as president. This is the stuff of bad reality television, like Jerry Springer or Oprah, the snake oil saleswoman of our century. The left has not yet tired of its campaign to get Trump out of office, begun on November 9, 2016. The devastated Clinton campaign, unable to accept its loss, fabricated the Russia collusion meme. As that falls apart, the leftists have moved on to their "Trump is mentally impaired" scheme. They keep invoking the 25th Amendment. Clearly, not one of them has actually read it. There is not a chance in Hell that they will remove Trump from office this way. Every attempt to turn the nation against Trump has failed as he racks up success after success. He's unleashed the economy and rolled back restrictive regulations on business. The stock market is soaring. Black unemployment is at a 17-year low. North Korea is talking to South Korea, the tax bill that not a single Democrat voted for is already reaping enormous benefits, a stellar replacement for Scalia sits on the Supreme Court, ISIS has been eviscerated, etc. Trump has done more good for the nation in one year than Obama did in eight. But Yale's Bandy Lee thinks Trump is mentally impaired! Lee is a political hack, not a legitimate psychiatrist. No honorable psychiatrist would do what she has been doing. Lee clearly has some mental issues herself. Someone needs to arrange an intervention. She has an article in Politico this week, defending herself and her colleagues who wrote essays for her book. She defends her diagnosis from afar and claims she is not violating the Goldwater Rule, but of course, she is. She claims that Trump suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder. He may have an outsized ego, but it is Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, if anyone, who demonstrate all the recognized characteristics of that diagnosis. Trump loves the American people and wants to improve their quality of life. Despite his success and wealth, he feels he is one of them. Clinton and Obama, Dr. Lee, and their ilk loathe those deplorable people in flyover country, who, they believe with certainty, are beneath them, unworthy of their concern. That makes Trump infinitely more sane than Clinton and Obama and Bandy Lee.