Pelosi's racist comments about immigration negotiators draws criticism from Hoyer

"The five white guys, I call them, you know," Pelosi said. "Are they going to open a hamburger stand next or what?" The play on words references the Five Guys restaurants.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi is upset because there are no minorities in the group of congressional negotiators trying to hammer out an agreement on immigration. Why it would matter beyond Democrats once again playing the race card is unclear. But any opportunity to signal her virtue when it comes to race can't be allowed to pass.

Among those "five white guys" negotiating is Rep. Steny Hoyer, second ranking Democrat in the House. Hoyer did not take kindly to being part of Pelosi's racist attack.

Fox News:

"That comment is offensive. I am committed to ensuring DREAMers are protected and I will welcome everyone to the table who wants to get this done," his statement read. Pelosi's spokesman, Drew Hammill, tried to show a more united front by saying that Pelosi was not criticizing members of her party involved with the immigration talks, Politico reported. "Leader Pelosi has every confidence in the leadership of Whip Hoyer and Senator Durbin, which they have demonstrated on this topic for years," Hammill said. "It's not a question of who's there but who's not there."

Um, no...Pelosi said something exactly 180 degrees opposite of that idiotic statement. She said it matters who was doing the negotiating. She didn't delineate by party. She specifically mentioned the race of the negotiators and the race of those left out. And to make her racist observation complete, she singled out white males. The message: Evil white males kept minority lawmakers off the negotiating team because, well, they're evil.

Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Durbin told reporters on Thursday that a bipartisan group of six senators reached a preliminary agreement on the DACA program that included a border security package – but hinted that the White House wasn't ready to sign anything yet. "We were hoping for that, but the president is not prepared to do that at this moment," Durbin said.

Democrats think they can get away with this racist crap because they believe that their pandering to minority voters makes them immune to criticism on the subject of race. Besides, it's only white males she's criticizing – an easy target whose complaints about being singled out by their race can easily be shot down by simply calling them racists.

Recently, a witness who testified in front of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury noted that "[t]he grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally. Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley[, Calif.]." There was a torrent of criticism over that remark – as well there should have been.

Apparently, though, some gatherings where one race is predominant is more equal than others.