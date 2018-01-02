Passwords: Another case of Democrats unclear on the concept

Do Democrats understand what passwords are for? Because yet another one has been caught spilling passwords to hackers, something that seems to be quite a pattern with these leftists.

Huma Abedin forwarded sensitive State Department emails, including passwords to government systems, to her personal Yahoo email account before every single Yahoo account was hacked, a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of emails released as part of a lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch shows. Abedin, the top aide to former [s]ecretary of [s]tate Hillary Clinton, used her insecure personal email provider to conduct sensitive work. This guarantees that an account with high-level correspondence in Clinton's State Department was impacted by one or more of a series of breaches – at least one of which was perpetrated by a "state-sponsored actor." The U.S. later charged Russian intelligence agent Igor Sushchin with hacking 500 million Yahoo email accounts.

What do you need spies for when you have people like this on staff at State? The Russian intelligence services probably just kicked back and relaxed after that one fell into their laps.

It's not the first time Democrats have been caught failing to protect sensitive passwords. They're so lax that they don't protect even themselves, as John Podesta, the lizard-like Democratic operative and chairman of the Hillary Clinton campaign for president in 2016, found out.

Podesta, recall, used the word "password" as his password on personal email while serving as chief of the Hillary Clinton campaign. His account was breached by Russian hackers, and then its contents were leaked all over the place by WikiLeaks. Hillary Clinton, of course, blamed that breach on Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. Elsewhere, it's known as helping oneself to the low hanging fruit.

There was also the case of Samantha Power, then the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Power either spent all her time questionably unmasking Americans caught up in intelligence dragnet surveillances during her tenure there, based on records showing the number of them made in her name, or her password was acquired by someone else. Power does claim the latter, and she may be telling the truth. But it opens the question as to why she, too, never got around to protecting her password. Did she hand it to someone on Team Obama? Did she fail to protect it from campaign operatives? We still haven't heard, but we trust that the House and Senate intelligence committees are on it.

It all points to an underlying problem with the Democrats. One: Rules don't apply to them. Two: Affairs of state are personal affairs, and thus easy to forward to personal emails. Three: The only enemies America has are Republicans; everyone else out there is UniWorld. Four: They don't believe in personal responsibility – even when they are the government, they think that's the government's job. Five: For all their claims to being in touch with high tech, in reality, they are morons. Six: They don't do their jobs very well, and they expect that they won't be held accountable.

Can Democrats really be trusted with sensitive government passwords with this record? Voters should think about this next time they cast a ballot.