Out-of-control judiciary orders 'DREAMer' program restarted

In a ruling Tuesday evening, San Francisco-based U.S. District Court judge William Alsup ordered the administration to resume accepting renewal applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

The latest example of how the left never gives up – ever – is a leftist judge in San Francisco who has ordered the "DREAMer" program restarted. President Trump stopped accepting renewals for the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program months ago, on the grounds that the program was not legally created by Obama, since Obama didn't have congressional authorization (you know, what we used to call "laws") to grant a sweeping amnesty to illegal alien children. You would think that since the program is not based on a law, a judge would find no way to reinstate it. But activist judges care nothing for the law. They make the law.

Unless halted by a higher court, the ruling will allow former DACA recipients who failed to renew by an October 5 deadline a chance to submit renewal applications and will also require the administration to allow renewal of applications expiring in the future. The decision does not permit new applications for DACA status. The Trump [a]dministration could seek a stay of the ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court.

Don't expect the 9th Circuit to be any help; it's packed with far leftists. Trump would have to appeal this to the Supreme Court.

If the judge's order remains in place, it could also roil ongoing legislative efforts on DACA by undercutting the urgency many advocates have expressed, calling for legislation to be passed before large numbers of [DREAM]ers begin losing their protected status in March.

That's right. Trump is attempting to use DACA as leverage to get a border wall built. But if this decision is upheld, Democrats won't have to make any concessions.

Perhaps Trump won't even appeal the decision. Trump has said he wants "a Bill of Love" to give amnesty to "DREAMers." He has said he wants to pass whatever immigration bill passes Congress, even if he doesn't like it.

Given Trump's flexibility, I would not be surprised to see him fail to appeal this decision. We have an out-of-control court system, a Congress that bows to the minority party, and a president who seems strangely disengaged on the key issue that got him elected president. I thought Republicans won this election at all levels, but it seems as though the Democrats, or at least the Democratic point of view, are still firmly in charge.

