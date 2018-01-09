Oprah for president! She gives great speeches!

Oprah gave a great speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes on holding powerful men to account. She said it is good that these women who stayed quiet for so long are coming forward. The question by the unbiased press that she so cherishes should be Oprah, why did you wait so long? Oprah and almost all the media continually supported Bill Clinton, the most powerful man in the world, no matter how many women he abused. Oprah supported putting Hillary and Bill back in the White House in 2016 even though she knew that Hillary sought to destroy any woman who dared tell the truth about Bill. Hillary and her bimbo eruption team, with the help of compliant media, sought to shut those women up.

Not once did I see Oprah, Ellen Degeneres, The Today Show, The View, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, or Stephen Colbert have the accusers of Bill on to tell their stories, even though they were available. Why didn't Time put the Clinton accusers on its cover in the 1990s instead of making heroes of women coming forward in 2017? Maybe the Me Too movement would have started in 1993 instead of 2017 if Oprah and the media had reported truthfully on Bill and Hillary in a timely manner. Oprah gave such a great, great speech that she should consider running for president. We should all remember that Obama got to be president because of a speech in 2004...and he gave us the slowest economic recovery in seventy years. Oprah for president? Then again, maybe not.