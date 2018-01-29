One percenter Jay Z says black people need 'happiness' more than jobs

Shawn, 'Jay Z,' Carter is a 48-year-old former crack dealer turned rapper whose drug-glamorizing lyrics still appeal to the same schmucks he doped up almost thirty years ago. Anthony 'Van' Jones is a 49-year-old Yale educated, committed Marxist-Leninist whose decades-old war on cops has left inner city neighborhoods unprotected and littered with dead black Americans. Both have made a fortune off destroying their own people. So, it's fitting these two stalwarts of the black community, who, by the way, live far away from the hellholes their so-called music and ideology helped create, should come together on Jones's premier CNN show of the 2018 season. Van Jones, who long ago abandoned the 'cheap radical pose for the deep radical ends’ with his street to elite suits and slick banter, asked Jay Z, worth around $810 million, if President Trump deserves any credit for lowering the black unemployment rate. The rapper's reply echoed another Democrat's remarks from a week ago. Nancy Pelosi called the bonuses and wage increases working Americans are receiving because of President Trump's tax cuts “crumbs.” Jay Z goes even further than Pelosi.

It's not about having a job or “putting money in people’s pockets,” he says, it's about being happy. It’s not about money at the end of the day, Money doesn’t equate to happiness. You treat people like human beings. You treat me really bad and pay me well: It’s not going to lead to happiness. … Everyone is going to be sick. Jay Z’s inanity didn’t stop at his economic theorizing. His ideas on the latest sexual harassment scandals omitted taking responsibility for the misogynistic rap ‘songs’ he’s been pumping into sections of cities like Chicago, Oakland, Baltimore, Newark, and Los Angeles for decades. The same places where fatherless kids are the norm, and abortion and STD rates are off the charts "The #MeToo movement and #Time'sUp, does that give you hope for your daughters?" asked Jones In response, Jay Z dared not cite his graphically pornographic lyrics which depict women as sex objects to be violated anytime and anywhere. But his stuttering, stammering and illogic speaks volumes. From youtube: ...you know this had to happen to purge itself, you know for, for your, uh uh for men to be(unintelligible) position for so long and of course if you're in that position of power to abuse your power... it takes a real special person to have that sort of power and not uh uh wield it in the wrong way...it has to happen...what we're finding out.. for women to, like, go to work , to knowing this kind of abuse is happening every day cause you can look and logically you could say 'why would you stay there’... you have to uh survive in America ...for it to be uncovered.. the world has to correct itself "That's beautiful," Jones tells his guest at the end of Jay Z’s statement. Van Jones means it. Race-baiting, communist, cop-hating agitators like him couldn’t ask for a more clueless spokesperson than Mr. Carter to keep black Americans from reaping the benefits of President Trump’s economic policies. Full interview: