Obama's backseat drivers, John Kerry, Susan Rice, and Ben Rhodes, have lots of advice for Trump on Iran

Kerry emphasized that it is an "Iranian moment," meaning America's White House should say nothing.

Former secretary of state (and Vietnam veteran) John Kerry and former national security adviser Susan Rice seem to be shuddering. So does Ben Rhodes. Iran is having another freedom revolution, following the 2009 one the Obama administration flubbed, and they don't want President Trump to get his big bumbling hands on it. He might just...mess it up.

With humility about how little we know about what's happening inside Iran, this much is clear: it's an Iranian moment and not anyone else's. But the rights of people to protest peacefully and voice their aspirations are universal and governments everywhere should respect that. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) December 31, 2017

Rice had the same message, just more direct:

How Can Trump Help Iran’s Protesters? Be Quiet. https://t.co/w0MNlWMkxG — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 31, 2017

Obama's "narrative" master, Ben Rhodes, who crafted the Iran deal, got in on the act, too:

The Iranian people are rightfully demanding dignity, less corruption, more opportunity, and greater control over their lives. In looking at US twitter, it seems lost on too many that this is about what Iranians want for Iran, and not about us. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 31, 2017

This comes as 300,000 Iranians have hit the streets demanding democracy.

So the specter of failed leftists who threw in their troth with the mullahs, forking over billions for them in exchange for the easily violated Iran deal, pretty well throws that Obama legacy of appeasement and negotiation for its own sake onto the trash heap of history. Iranians in the streets just don't like it.

It's actually worse than that: the billions that went to the mullahs, from Obama and friends, on pallets from secret flights, actually served to enrich the mullahs, not the people of Iran, as Rhodes and the rest of Team Obama assured would be the case. As Iranian mismanagement similar to Venezuela's takes hold in the country, with oil prices down and sanctions biting, together with shortages and high prices, ordinary Iranians see the mullahs living high on the hog and doing well based on those Obama dollars, and they want the whole disaster to stop. That's what's fueling protests, like gas on a flame.

And why did it happen now? Because President Trump crushed ISIS, bombed Syria for chemical weapon attacks, pressed the Saudis to reform, and moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, showing U.S. muscle and strength. A strong America is emboldening Iran's democrats because they see, suddenly, that democracies can be strong.

Trump's words of encouragement for them, contrary to the gibberings of the jealous and bitter Obamatons, are only encouraging the Iranians to press the mullahs further and take their fate into their own hands. What revolution out there wouldn't welcome words of encouragement from the world's biggest superpower?

What we are seeing here is change for the better in the Middle East because Trump made America strong. That has got to cheese off these backseat drivers from the Obama administration, who made America weak. Their plaintive cries to Trump to stay out of this are nothing more than a desperate bid to preserve their own status quo and Obama legacy.

Sorry, pals – it's the trash heap for you.