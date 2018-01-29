Obama vs. Steve Jobs

The MSM cheerleaders for Obama told us that he was a genius and the smartest guy in the room.

And, of course, Obama agrees.

Since Obama is so smart, how did he handle economic advice from the really smart, talented, and successful technology entrepreneurs such as Steve Jobs?

Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography Steve Jobs, (Simon and Schuster, 2011), on the man responsible for Apple II, MacIntosh, Toy Story, and other Pixar blockbusters, Apple stores, iPod, iPad, iPhone, iTunes store, iCloud, and the Apple brand, describes two scenes that perfectly captures Obama.

In 2010, Steve Jobs’ wife arranged for him to meet Obama. At first Jobs did not want to, but he relented. Jobs told Obama that Obama he needed to be more business friendly, that while it was easy to build a factory in China, it was almost impossible to build one in the USA because of the regulations and other unnecessary costs.

Jobs scheduled a meeting between Obama and Silicon Valley CEOs, who would brief Obama on the challenges facing the American economy, and offer suggestions. Obama accepted.

The next meeting included Eric Schmidt of Google, John Chambers of Cisco, Larry Ellison of Oracle, and others. Chambers suggested a tax holiday to repatriate money held overseas.

Jobs suggested that engineering students who obtained an engineering degree in the USA be given a visa to stay for work. Jobs explained that Apple had 30,000 engineers in China to support 700,000 Chinese workers but could not find enough engineers in the USA. Obama replied this could be done only in the context of the “DREAM ACT” to allow illegal aliens to remain in our country. But Obama did not limit his executive order hakting deportations to “dreamers” who obtained engineering or other degrees necessary for our economy. Jobs was concerned about engineers, Obama was concerned with the politics of getting the votes.

Obama did not take the advice to repatriate overseas corporate funds, did not reduce regulations, and did not structure his “Dreamers” executive order and immigration policy to encourage engineers to stay in the USA. Obama believed that he knew more about business than Steve Jobs, who created one of the premier tech companies that employs over 115,000 worldwide, with over 600,000 employees at other companies attributed to Apple’s business.

President Trump has reduced regulations. The Trump tax reduction law reduced corporate and other business income taxes, and has a repatriation tax rate to encourage corporations to bring back overseas funds.

Apple plans to bring back about $269 billion and make a one-time tax payment of $38 billion.

The $269 billion will have a multiplier effect to boost our economy. And IRS gets $38 billion, which is more than enough to build the Wall.

Employers have responded to the tax cut and reduced regulations by giving their workers bonuses and pay raises.

Obama was just too smart to take business advice from successful entrepreneurs who had created jobs. He is the smartest guy in the room who does not take advice.

It is good for our country that President Trump is not as “smart” as Obama.