Noisy days in Washington

The news is all about Bannon and that new book coming out. It apparently presents a bad image of President Trump.

Future historians may look back and call it "the noisy days of Trump." I'd rather call it "the noisy days of Trump, when nobody paid attention to what was really going on."

Frankly, who cares? It sounds to me like another opportunistic author trying to cash in.

As the noise grows, we hear this about jobs:

Private[-]sector job creation surged in December as a strong holiday shopping season pushed companies to hire more workers, according to a report Thursday from ADP and Moody's Analytics. Companies hired 250,000 new workers to close out the year, well above Wall Street expectations of 190,000. The month was the best for job creation since March and topped the 185,000 in November, a number that was revised lower by 5,000.

"Jobs," as my late father used to tell me, is one four-letter word everybody loves to hear.

A few days ago, an article in the New York Times gave President Trump's decisions credit for the U.S. economy. Check it out:

A wave of optimism has swept over American business leaders, and it is beginning to translate into the sort of investment in new plants, equipment[,] and factory upgrades that bolsters economic growth, spurs job creation – and may finally raise wages significantly. While business leaders are eager for the tax cuts that take effect this year, the newfound confidence was initially inspired by the Trump administration's regulatory pullback, not so much because deregulation is saving companies money but because the administration has instilled a faith in business executives that new regulations are not coming.

So shut off the noise, and that also means cable news networks, and take a look at what is happening around you. Yes, there is a lot of noise, but there are also a lot of good things happening in the U.S. economy.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.