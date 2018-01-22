Newly released text messages between Strzok and Page suggest they knew the fix was in on Hillary emails

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is not amused by the missing texts, and by what we have just learned, and sent a letter to FBI director Christopher Gray:

Now that the FBI has claimed that it has lost five months of text messages between its two senior officials who planned an "insurance policy" in case Trump was elected, we are left with an incomplete understanding of the nature of their plotting and possible details on others participating in the cabal to subvert the presidential election. But it does appear from some of the surviving messages that FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok and senior lawyer Lisa Page, who were carrying on an adulterous love affair, knew that the fix was in and that no charges were to be brought against Hillary Clinton for her exposure of classified information on an unsecure private server.

That amounts to obstruction of justice. Lynch needs to be placed under oath and questioned about this. We need a special counsel or at least a grand jury and an aggressive U.S. attorney.

"It's a real profile in couragw [sic]," Page wrote," since she knows no charges will be brought."

In a July 1 exchange, the two officials also criticized then-[a]ttorney [g]eneral Loretta Lynch's decision to defer to the FBI's judgment on whether to charge Clinton. They suggested she already knew [that] the bureau planned to recommend against charging Clinton.

Johnson said in his letter that among the new texts produced to the committee, a May 4, 2016 exchange showed [that] Strzok and Page were worried that Trump's likely nomination as the Republican candidate for president would increase pressure to complete "Midyear Exam," the shorthand name the bureau had given to the Clinton investigation. In July, Comey announced [that] the FBI would not recommend that Clinton face charges over the email issue.

Now that the FBI has claimed that it has lost five months of text messages between its two senior officials who planned an "insurance policy" in case Trump was elected, we are left with an incomplete understanding of the nature of their plotting and possible details on others participating in the cabal to subvert the presidential election. But it does appear from some of the surviving messages that FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok and senior lawyer Lisa Page, who were carrying on an adulterous love affair, knew that the fix was in and that no charges were to be brought against Hillary Clinton for her exposure of classified information on an unsecure private server.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is not amused by the missing texts, and by what we have just learned, and sent a letter to FBI director Christopher Gray:

Johnson said in his letter that among the new texts produced to the committee, a May 4, 2016 exchange showed [that] Strzok and Page were worried that Trump's likely nomination as the Republican candidate for president would increase pressure to complete "Midyear Exam," the shorthand name the bureau had given to the Clinton investigation. In July, Comey announced [that] the FBI would not recommend that Clinton face charges over the email issue. In a July 1 exchange, the two officials also criticized then-[a]ttorney [g]eneral Loretta Lynch's decision to defer to the FBI's judgment on whether to charge Clinton. They suggested she already knew [that] the bureau planned to recommend against charging Clinton. "It's a real profile in couragw [sic]," Page wrote," since she knows no charges will be brought."

She knows!

That amounts to obstruction of justice. Lynch needs to be placed under oath and questioned about this. We need a special counsel or at least a grand jury and an aggressive U.S. attorney.