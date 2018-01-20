Finally: Justice for Rand Paul in assault case

... that Rene A. Boucher, 58, Bowling Green, Kentucky, has been charged with assaulting a member of [C]ongress resulting in personal injury, a felony under federal law.

Senator Rand Paul will receive some degree of justice for the enduringly painful six broken ribs and other injuries he suffered from an unprovoked attack by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Outrageously, local authorities had charged Boucher with only a misdemeanor, third-degree assault , to which he had pleaded not guilty. Federal prosecutors stepped into the unjust breach by announcing yesterday :

"Assaulting a member of Congress is an offense we take very seriously," said [US Attorney Josh J.] Minkler. "Those who choose to commit such an act will be held accountable."



Future inmate Rene A. Boucher.

Media reports, such as this from the New York Times, indicate that Boucher has pleaded guilty in an agreement that will result in a shorter federal prison sentence than he otherwise might have faced if found guilty:

Mr. Boucher has signed a plea agreement and will plead guilty, but no date has been set for his court appearance, his lawyer, Matthew J. Baker, said in a phone interview. Federal prosecutors will seek a prison sentence of up to 21 months, Mr. Baker said, adding that he would seek probation for his client. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

There is no word yet on a fine, which could amount to $25,000. Boucher reportedly is "retired" at age 58 and already faces the costs of his legal defense.

As AT readers well know, there has been an alarming rise in violent language directed at Republicans, encouraging the less stable among progressive haters to physically attack conservatives. Rep. Steve Scalise suffered near fatal injuries, and but for heroic Capitol Police guards, there might have been a mass assassination of House Republicans gathered for a baseball game. I am not certain that 21 months in federal prison (note that paroles are rare and do not come early in sentences in the federal correctional system) is adequate punishment to discourage other progressive haters from acting out their political passions violently.

Federal prosecutors must have come up with evidence that Boucher's attack was politically motivated, which justifies charging him. I am sorry only that it will not be exposed at trial.