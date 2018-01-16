NAACP says no racial justice without fighting global warming

So, it shouldn't surprise us that the NAACP has taken two entirely different issues and has twisted logic into a pretzel in order to connect them.

The left is fond of trying to tie unrelated issues to gender, race, or sexual orientation. A recent example is Trump's description of some countries as "sh*tholes." His comment was considered racist even though everyone knows there are many nations where no one wants to live, or even visit. In this case, scoring the president for even daring to mention some nations are better than others set off a firestorm of false criticism.

Daily Caller:

This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the NAACP wants man-made global warming to be seen as a civil rights issue, arguing King’s vision of a society free of racial injustice can’t be achieved without addressing warming. “We see climate change as a civil rights issue,” Jacqueline Patterson, head of the NAACP’s environmental and climate justice program, said in an online radio spotfor the Yale Center for Environmental Connection. Environmental activists have been increasingly framing global warming as a matter of “environmental justice,” since “minority and low-income populations are disproportionately affected by global warming,” Patterson told Yale’s online radio Climate Connections. Traditionally, such concerns focused on traditional pollutants from factories or vehicles, but the NAACP is expanding it to carbon dioxide, which scientists blame for warming the Earth in recent decades. The environmental movement has fretted in recent years that it’s not diverse enough, and groups, like 350.org, have tried to draw parallels between global warming and alleged police brutality that sparked riots in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014.

Huh? The police got so hot and bothered due to global warming that they attacked innocent people? Sheesh.

It gets better:

Environmentalists say poor, minority communities are the least able to adapt to rising global average temperature and more frequent and intense extreme weather — despite there being little to no evidence for the extreme weather bit. The Obama administration used “environmental justice” concerns to promote its Clean Power Plan, which aimed to cut carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants. “Carbon pollution standards are an issue of justice,” former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy told activists in a teleconference call in 2014. “If we want to protect communities of color, we need to protect them from climate change.” The Trump administration has proposed repealing the Clean Power Plan, largely on the grounds it would cost billions of dollars for little benefit to the global climate.

No word about "protecting" the rest of us. I guess that means the EPA doesn't mind if we fry.

The facts have been twisted in this case beyond recognition. In fact, there are many examples of toxic waste and air pollution sources being located in or near minority communities. But there is no definitive science on the health effects on minority neighborhoods. Incidents of cancer are higher in these areas but the environment may or may not play a major role.

But global warming? The NAACP makes it appear that these communities are in imminent danger - they're not. Besides, we are told that the means to fight global warming - reducing CO2 emmissions - actually raise utility rates, cost jobs, and lower the standard of living. Hardest hit are the poor and minorities who can't absorb the increases in their electric bills and lose their jobs when companies are forced to downsize.

But the NAACP doesn't mention that. Instead, they try to piggyback the issue of global warming on to the issue of race. It's a poor fit - illogical and disconnected from reality.

Which means we can expect a lot more of this nonsense in the future.