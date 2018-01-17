Muchas gracias: Large numbers of 'DREAMers' renew legal status, thanks to President Trump

That's the phrase that must be on the tips of the tongues of all the mobs of so-called "DREAMers" who are renewing their legal status thanks to President Trump.

A federal judge in San Francisco ordered Trump to restart the DACA program, which lets illegal aliens brought to the U.S. as children legally avoid deportation. Trump is appealing the order to the Supreme Court, but has voluntarily restarted DACA and pointedly failed to ask the Court for immediate relief, as he could have. In other words, Trump is appealing the decision but hasn't asked the Court for permission to immediately ignore the lower court's order to restart the program.

Until the Justice Department files its specific request with the Supreme Court, it is hard to predict how quickly the justices [will] act. The department did not ask the Supreme Court for a stay of [Judge] Alsup's ruling [to restart the DACA program], which would have prompted quicker action on the part of the court. Trump has expressed sympathy for the [aliens], who were brought to the United States by their parents as minors and did not knowingly break the law.

Illegal aliens have rushed to take advantage of Trump's generosity in restarting the amnesty program.

In Los Angeles, people started lining up at 2:30 in the morning on Tuesday for appointments to renew DACA applications at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. The group ... had [only] 20 slots available, and by 8 [A.M.], staffers had to start turning people away and begin scheduling them for Thursday.

There's no hurry – since President Trump didn't ask for immediate relief from the judge's order, appointment slots will be available for some time.

[A]nother legal services group in Houston said it had received 50 to 100 emails, calls[,] and walk-in consultations since the federal judge's injunction last week. According to the immigration agency, 132,000 out of the 154,000 people eligible to renew applied in the fall. But this time, anyone whose permit had expired since Sept. 5, 2016 or was canceled at any time could apply.

President Trump has always had a mixed record when it comes to immigration. He has clearly called for more border security measures but has also repeatedly said he wants the DACA-eligible to stay.

What's surprising is that his restarting of the DACA program reduces his leverage to get Democrats to agree to border security measures and a reduction in chain migration. Now that Democrats see that Trump has resurrected the DACA program himself, they feel less need to make concessions. A great negotiator would know this; so would a person of average intelligence.

The saddest part of this whole spectacle is some Trump supporters, who, if Obama had done this, would be outraged. But as Trump is the initiator this time, certain people feel that it is part of some grand plan that mere mortals cannot comprehend.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.