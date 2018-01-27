'Morning in America'... Davos 2018

As I watched President Trump speak at Davos, I couldn't help but remember the Reagan 1984 TV ads called "Morning in America." Those ads were a 60-second promotion for the U.S., a signal that things were good again. All that VP Walter Mondale could do was work very hard to make sure that Minnesota didn't vote for President Reagan, too. President Trump was a salesman for the U.S. in Davos:

"The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America," Trump said. "I'm here to deliver a simple message. There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States. America is open for business and we are competitive once again. The American economy is by far the largest in the world and we've just enacted the most significant tax cuts and reform in American history. We've massively cut taxes for the middle class, and small businesses to let working families keep more of their hard earned money." It was a great message, unless you are so angry about the election of 2016 that you've lost your common sense. What I saw at Davos was a confident man, marching ahead and telling the world that the U.S. is the best place to invest or open a plant. Yes, it's a lot like those "Morning in America" ads that had such an impact in 1984.


