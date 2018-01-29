More politics than music at the Grammys - and Nikki Haley smacks it down

Is the flat, metallic, anodyne voice of Hillary Clinton really the best example of the art of "spoken word" as the Grammys would have it? According to a skit of the former presidential candidate and Democratic Party manque, it's the most excellent thing, a work of art, and well equivalent to any music award. How low Hollywood is falling. They don't even try to be in the entertainment business anymore. They will do anything to make their show all about politics, making ‘spoken word’ an opportunity to spread propaganda. We are supposed to appreciate the spoken word as a sort of art form at these awards but what we see in this skit is a nakedly political set of canards, from a book by an admitted liar, Michael Wolff, put in front of us as art.

And incredibly, it was politics on top of politics to see it this time. At a time when the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal has triggered the politicized #metoo movement with the wearing of white evening gowns at the ceremony, Clinton, who just got done protecting a sex harasser at her campaign organization who went on to harass again, was the featured figure. Yes, indeed, the hypocrisy flows thick. Don Trump, Jr. noted the irony: Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018 President Trump wasn’t the only one smeared by this disgusting book being read out loud. Wolff used his television time to claim that Trump’s United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, was having an affair with President Trump, a claim that flunks just based on the little facetime Haley has had with Trump, and which also fails based on the timeline of events, as I noted here. Haley was the first out the gate to blast the Grammys for making their show political, tweeting: I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018 What she said makes the most sense. People don’t want politics polluting their entertainment awards. Ratings have fallen 20% over the year earlier on this factor, and yet they keep doing things to make them fall further. As Deadline Hollywood headline noted: “Grammy Ratings Fall From 2017 As Politics Dominate Music’s Biggest Night” The trade paper explained the problem: With a 12.7/21 in metered market ratings, the Recording Academy’s big hootenanny was also way down from the early numbers for the LA-based February 13, 2017 59th annual show. By way down, I mean a just over 20% decline from last year to what looks to be an all-time low for the ceremony. One can only hope they run out of other people’s money with their lunatic insistence on clinging to this repeatedly failing formula.