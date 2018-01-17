Media pulling out the big guns against Trump on government shutdown

In 2013, Obama and the Democrats shut down the government because they didn't get their way on the budget. The media blamed Ted Cruz and the Republicans. In 2015, Obama and the Democrats threatened to shut down all of the government because a non-government agency that is a Democrat special interest group, Planned Parenthood, wasn't going to get its annual $500-million allowance. The media supported the Democrats.

Now Democrats are threatening to shut down the government if they don't get their way on DACA, an unconstitutional act by Obama, and the media again are supporting the Democrats and blaming Trump and the Republicans. It is so hard to spot the bias in the media every day as they essentially regurgitate Democrat talking points. In 2017, 90% of evening news coverage was negative toward Trump, and a significant amount was about the fictional "Russian collusion with Trump" story. It really should be easy to report positive stories on Trump. The economy is growing much faster than projected. ISIS is crippled in Iraq and Syria. The South Korean leader says the discussions with North Korea came because of Trump. NATO members are paying more of their obligations. Black unemployment and hispanic unemployment are rapidly improving. Manufacturing jobs are coming back. Bonuses and wages are going out to lower- and middle-class workers of all races after middle-class income has been stagnant for years. Yet the story is that Trump is mentally incompetent and a racist and colluded with the Russians. (By the way, Trump is even beating Obama on the latter's godlike weather-changing predictions! He has reduced global warming and brought back record cold temperatures in the U.S. Obama said he was going to stop the sea levels from rising, but it took Trump to bring back record cold. It couldn't be that the climate is and has always been cyclical could it? No, of course not.)