Media lying about McConnell to help save face for Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer has a huge problem, and his friends in the mainstream media are pitching in to help – with lies. Now that he has caved in on the Schumer Shutdown, the radicals who dominate his party are angry and demanding protection for the DACA illegal aliens, and Schumer has promised to oppose funding the border wall that he had earlier discussed supporting in return for action in DACA. But instead of reporting on the disarray among the Democrats, the narrative just has to be that the evil Republicans engaged in perfidy. For example, Alexander Bolton of The Hill:

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (Ill.), who vowed last week to vote against any spending bill that didn't help young immigrants facing deportation, on Tuesday waved away talk of another shutdown if the immigration talks promised by Senate [m]ajority [l]eader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stall next month. "We're not talking in those terms. We're talking in positive terms," Durbin said. "Moving forward with the promised procedure from Sen. McConnell." McConnell "promised" to bring to a vote an immigration bill? He never used that term. He said it was his "intention." He was very careful in his language – much more careful than Democrats and journalists (but I repeat myself). "Intention" is meaningless, but Democrats will say McConnell lied. In another piece from The Hill, Jordain Carney accurately quotes McConnell and supplies video: "Should these issues not be resolved by the time the funding bill before us expires on Feb. 8, 2018, assuming [that] the government remains open, it would be my intention to proceed to legislation that would address DACA, border security[,] and related issues," McConnell said on Sunday night, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Yet MSM journalists (here and here and here and here) and activists at Think Progress rephrased McConnell's words as a "promise." They are following the lead of Schemer Schumer. At least the Huffington Post (!) is honest about Schumer and others in the media lying about what McConnell actually said. This fake news is intended to sow distrust of McConnell among populists and some Republicans and set him up, should he not bring up the issue, for the media propagating the false narrative that Republicans are lying about bringing up DACA by the first week of February. Fake, fake, fake. Paraphrasing Groucho Marx's immortal question: who ya gonna believe: the media or your own eyes?