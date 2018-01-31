Mark Levin: Trump's plan will give citizenship to 11 million illegal aliens

The first pillar of our framework generously offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age -- that covers almost three times more people than the previous administration.

I watched with horror as President Trump, giving his State of the Union address, announced how proud he was to be calling for amnesty for nearly three times the number of illegal aliens that Obama had.

Trump feels that he has done even better than Obama in offering amnesty for illegals. I think on this issue it would be better to have Obama back, as he's to the right of Trump on the amnesty issue.

Under our plan, those who meet education and work requirements, and show good moral character, will be able to become full citizens of the United States.

Have you ever heard of anyone denied citizenship because of education, work status, or moral character? Do you think whoever is president, long after Trump is gone from office, will deny citizenship to any illegal based on their "moral character"? We have citizens who can't even speak English!

But it's even worse than that. As Mark Levin said on his show last night, (at the 41 minute mark)

"It's not legalization for 800,000 DACA, it's not citizenship for 1.8 million, it is 11 million amnesty citizenship. Some of my colleagues think this is an act of genius because it exposes the Democrats. It doesn't expose them to anything. This is their base, this is what they want."

How do we get from 1.8 million to 11 million? Simple. Because under Trump's plan, chain migration will not end for years.

The outline says that no new applications for the visa lottery and the chain-migration categories would be accepted, limiting family immigration to spouses and minor children. Great! But it also provides for the continuation of those categories (and reallocation of the lottery visas) until the admission of all 4 million people on the current chain-migration waiting lists. This is the same gimmick that was in the Hagel-Martinez amnesty bill in 2007 – and the estimate at the time was that it would take 17 years before all those people got their green cards. In other words, legal immigration would not actually be reduced until after President Kamala Harris’s successor took office.

Whether it's four million more or nine million or another large number, the point is that the "grandfathering" or those already on the waiting list and the addition of nearly two million more illegals who in turn will bring in even more "immediate relatives" (who in turn will bring in even more, hence the chain aspect) will mean amnesty for millions more.

Levin also makes a point that whatever Trumps gets in return, such as funding for a border wall or an eventual end to chain migration years down the road, can be undone by the next president, but amnesty is immediate, in the present, and cannot be changed.

Levin lamented that "Trump cultists" and "clapping seals" will love Trump's plan, seeing it as a secret strategy to somehow get border security without granting amnesty, but Levin says that those who believe this are incorrect. He calls on conservatives to speak out now to "pull the President back" to a conservative position so the mass amnesty will not occur.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.