Mark Levin: Trump's amnesty for 1.8 million 'pathetic,' worse than Obama

This is a bigger number than Barack Obama ever contemplated. Obama is laughing tonight. I know you will be told that this is the greatest act of genius since man walked on two feet. Ladies and gentlemen, we just gave up half the battlefield! And rather than just beginning this process by standing firm on issues that matter to us and make them make their proposal of how many people should get citizenship, we flop down 1.8 million amnesty, which is a starting point to them now. Why would you add another million who never even applied for DACA, who may have fraudulent or criminal backgrounds?

Just this week, President Trump called for legalizing some 700,000 "DREAMers," but today is a new day, and now Trump is also offering citizenship an additional 1.1 million illegal aliens who never even applied to be "DREAMers" in return for a border wall and an end to chain migration...in 10 years. Mark Levin said that Trump's offer is terrible for the country and an awful bargaining strategy on his radio show last night (largely in the first ten minutes of his show):

Even Obama didn't go beyond DACA and talk about 1.8 million. It's going to be spun as absolute genius. No, it's not; it's absolutely pathetic. They've upped the number from 700,0000 to 1.8 million, and they've gotten nothing for it, absolutely nothing for it. So our starting point is not legalization for 700,000; it's amnesty [citizenship] for 1.8 million.

That's an important point. Obama was talking only about legalization; Trump is talking about citizenship, and for a much higher number.

Levin also points out that while Trump claims he will delay citizenship for illegals for ten to twelve years, Trump will not be president in ten to twelve years, and another president can speed up the process of citizenship for illegals. Furthermore, future presidents or future congresses can stop work on the wall. And the president doesn't even request mandatory E-Verify or an end to birthright citizenship. The only thing we know for sure is that there would be amnesty for millions of illegals, right now.

More:

President Donald Trump's new "framework" amnesty plan would provide citizenship to at least 1.8 million illegals – but would not allow any beneficial reduction in cheap-labor immigration until 2027. ... [T]he lottery program would be ended, but the 50,000 lottery visas per year would be given to other migrants, so doing nothing to reduce the wage-lowering inflow of cheap labor. More importantly, chain[ ]migration would formally end immediately, but everyone on the huge waiting list would be allowed into the United States. That pipeline of pending chain[ ]migration immigrants includes roughly 4 million people – many of whom will depend on taxpayer funds because they are either unskilled or too old to work. That population is enough to keep the chain[ ]migration pipeline open for another ten years, which means [that] the public ... gains a benefit [only] if the alliance of business groups and progressives somehow fails to expand other areas of the immigration system during the next ten years. "Everybody gets in," said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies. "It will be eight to 10 years before there's any reduction in immigration numbers." In the 1980s, a similar plan to provide green cards to an estimated population of 400,000 farm[ ]workers eventually provided green cards to 1 million people who claim to be farm[ ]workers, including an Egyptian cabby in New York who used his green card to train overseas for the first bombing attack against the Twin Towers in 1993.

Basically, the deal boils down to massive amnesty now and an end to chain migration and border security years from now, if ever. And if the starting number for amnesty is 1.8 million, plus millions more in chain migration for years to come, you can be sure that the final number will be much, much larger.

I'm still waiting to understand how Trump, who keeps offering concession after concession, who is pushing for amnesty in larger numbers than President Obama's original DACA program, is still a brilliant negotiator.

He's not. He's stabbed his voters in the back. On immigration, Trump is a terrible disappointment.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.