File under 'man bites dog': Pelosi made a true statement!

Nancy Pelosi said there is a dark cloud over DC because of the tax cut. Maybe she should get out to the rest of the country, where over 90% of taxpayers will get a cut, and see that the clouds are lifting and the sun is shining through. The dark cloud Pelosi is seeing is actually because Trump is rapidly reducing regulations and transferring the power and purse back to the people where it belongs. She really can’t stand to see her power that has been built over decades being reduced. She would rather have more blacks being dependent on government than having a record low unemployment rate. Somehow she believes giving everyone more economic opportunity instead of handouts is racism.

Think of how many fewer high paid bureaucrats, lawyers and lobbyists they need around Washington, D.C. when regulations are reduced and taxes are lowered. If there are fewer people begging for stuff in D.C., that means fewer donations to both political parties and that is what scares career politicians like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and the bureaucrats. The Washington D.C. area has done extremely well the last eight years, while most of the country has remained stagnant with regard to median wages and broad economic growth. That is the way multi-millionaire Pelosi likes it. So it's no surprise that she characterized the landmark Republican congressional tax cut signed by President Trump like this: "The tax bill is really the dark cloud that hangs over the Capitol," Pelosi told the Washington Post on Monday afternoon. House intelligence committee ranking Democrat Adam Schiff also sees a dark cloud. He truly doesn’t want an investigation of powerful bureaucrats. He doesn’t want sunshine. Schiff says the four-page FISA memo is meant to divert attention from the Russian investigation. He has it exactly backwards. The memo, hopefully, will shed light on how the fake Russian collusion "narrative" started and the illegal spying on a political opponent to support Hillary Clinton was based on a fake dossier funded by Hillary and the Democrats. On that FISA matter, I am also hopeful that the memo will shed light on the collusion between the Obama administration, the Justice Department and the Clintons themselves to exonerate Hillary for obvious, serious violations of the law without a serious investigation. Shouldn’t Comey have been fired for exonerating Hillary and her staff when they violated the law and lying about it? Instead the media and other Democrats are calling the firing an example of obstruction. That is pure garbage. Schiff, other Democrats and the media love leaks and anonymous sources from Intelligence, Obama Administration officials, the Justice Department, Congress members themselves, the State Department but now it is political and unprecedented to release a report about possible serous corruption and collusion. What a crock. Can anyone imagine the outrage and coverage if Obama Administration officials or Hillary had been the targets of the spying, bias and investigations instead of Trump? It is a shame the media targets the same people the biased officials targeted instead of the corrupt officials themselves.