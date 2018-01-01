Lindsey Graham calls for special counsel on the Steele dossier

[E]very prosecutor has a duty to the court to disclose things that are relevant to the request. So any time a document is used to go to court, for legal reasons, I think the Department of Justice owes it to the court to be up-and-up about exactly what this document is about, who paid for it, who's involved, what [his] motives might be. And I can just say this: [a]fter having looked at the history of the dossier, and how it was used by the Department of Justice, I'm really very concerned, and this cannot be the new normal.

Hillary Clinton and the DNC through a law firm paid the British ex-spy Christopher Steele for a concoction of discredited anecdotes on Donald Trump referred to as a "dossier" to make it sound important.

Graham said the Obama DOJ attorneys who obtained the warrant should have informed the court about the source of the dossier, the fact that Hillary paid for it, and the fact that she obviously had a motive to make Trump look bad. The bottom line is that the court was used to allow spying on the Trump campaign by using opposition research paid for by Hillary that is full of lies.

Graham further stated that a special counsel is needed to investigate the Obama DOJ's use of the dossier:

I've spent some time in the last couple of days, after a lot of fighting with the Department of Justice, to get the background on the dossier[.] ... I'm very disturbed about what the Department of Justice did with this dossier, and we need a special counsel to look into that, because that's not in Mueller's charter. And what I saw ... bothers me a lot, and I'd like somebody outside DOJ to look into how this dossier was handled and what they did with it.

If the dossier was used to obtain the FISA warrant, then any evidence obtained as a result should be suppressed, which means that it cannot be used in any criminal prosecution. For example, if Michael Flynn's guilty plea was procured through evidence obtained, his plea is subject to be vacated. The dossier cannot be the basis for probable cause for the warrant because the information is not reliable.

It is difficult to believe that Graham would make such a statement if he did not know that the dossier was used to obtain warrants. The question now is whether Mueller has used or is using information that was developed as a result of the warrant based on the dossier.

Senator Graham is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a special counsel to investigate how the "dossier" was used. This will involve who ordered the dossier, who paid for it, that person's or entity's motives, and who stood to benefit, to which the answer is Hillary, Hillary, and Hillary. It will involve who prepared the request for the warrant and who made the decision to use the dossier information, which means that Strzok, McCabe, Comey, and Loretta Lynch, and ultimately Obama, will have to be questioned under oath.