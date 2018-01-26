Let's have an abortion 'sanctuary city'

So it's time to support my friend George Rodriguez of San Antonio. He will presenting a resolution to the city government declaring the Alamo City as a sanctuary from Roe v Wade.

This is a bit of the resolution that he plans to propose:

We would like to propose that the city of San Antonio declare itself a "sanctuary city" for the unborn citizens who conceived without their consent and by no action or decision of their own…but who are under the threat of death because of an unjust law that is the result of judicial activism rather than the will of the people.

We should establish this “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” to help these unborn but living persons realize their potential as citizens.

The city government should ignore and/or minimize cooperation with government programs that seek to kill these unborn citizens.

The city government should encourage the birth and nurturing of young new citizens rather than their annihilation and destruction.

These unborn but living citizens should be able to pursue personal and individual development without the threat of death before they are even born, and be allowed to fully participate in American society as citizens. They should be embraced as part of our community, and we should recognize their capacity to contribute to our economy and society, if they are protected and allowed the right to be born.

Out of concern for these unborn citizens, we should call on local city and county officials to protect these unborn but living citizens by creating a sanctuary city for the unborn.