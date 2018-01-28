Koch Network readies massive investment in 2018 mid terms

That's the take on the meeting by the liberal tin foil hat brigade. Actually, it was a meeting of the network of conservative groups and major donors associated with the Koch brothers.

Yesterday, the Vast Right Wing Conspiracy held a meeting at an exclusive resort in enemy territory (California) to plot the destruction of liberals and the Democratic party.

As we've seen in the past, huge investments by the Koch network doesn't necessarily translate into electoral success. But it clearly doesn't hurt and with so many vulnerable Republicans running this year. the financial support of the network as well as the assistance for individual campaigns from outside groups will be welcome.

The sense of urgency should loosen pocketbooks. The Republican majority in the House is in trouble and only the fact that the Dems have 3 times as many seats in play this year will save the GOP majority there.

The groups will also run parallel efforts to promote the achievements of President Trump and the Republican Congress, starting with a $20 million effort to tout the GOP’s tax bill. Other areas of focus will include promoting Trump’s judicial picks, the rolling back of regulations and the overhaul of the Veterans Affairs department. And the nation’s premier group of conservative activists and donors will be pushing for new policies, knowing that the window for reforms could be short, with the midterm election only 10 months away. Among the network’s priorities are an immigration bill that includes a pathway to citizenship for those protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and new programs aimed at lifting the poor and newly-released prisoners. “Charles Koch challenged us to step things up by an order of magnitude…and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Brian Hooks, the co-chairman of the gathering. The Koch network has attracted its biggest crowd of members ever to its Winter Seminar, with 550 conservative donors from around the country, including 160 first-timers, gathering at the swanky Indian Wells Resort & Spa to strategize. Members will hear from Charles Koch, as well as more than a half-dozen elected officials, including Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.); Reps. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.); and Govs. Doug Ducey (R-N.C.) and Matt Bevin (R-Ky.)

No matter. The conservative groups and individuals present pledged to spend a whopping $400 million dollars to promote GOP candidates and conservative causes - including an expenditure of $20 million to promote tax reform.

That liberal mega-donors hold similar meetings is a given. But there is something particularly evil about the Koch brothers that drives liberals nuts. Probably, it's the effectiveness of the Koch network that they fear and loathe.

The Hill:

