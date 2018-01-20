James Clapper will skate on his perjury to Congress if not charged by March 13

Former National Intelligence [d]irector James Clapper is about celebrate one of the most important anniversaries of his life. March 13[] will be the fifth anniversary of his commission of open perjury before the Senate Intelligence Committee. More importantly, it also happens to be when the statute of limitations runs out – closing any possibility of prosecution for Clapper. As the clock runs out on the Clapper prosecution, Democrats like Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have charged that Homeland Security [s]ecretary Kirstjen Nielsen committed perjury when she insisted that she could not recall if President Donald Trump called Haiti and African countries a vulgar term. The fact is that perjury is not simply tolerated, [but] rewarded[] in Washington. In a city of made men and women, nothing says loyalty quite as much as lying under oath.

Deep State stalwart James Clapper provably lied to Congress on a matter of substantive importance, yet he was never charged with perjury. In less than two months, the statute of limitations will excuse him from any criminal liability if he is not charged with lying to Congress. Jonathan Turley , a liberal law professor who is honest, explains the outrageous process by which a "made man" (his term) escapes prosecution for crimes that less connected others would be imprisoned for committing.

I have my fingers crossed that the Department of Justice will not let a Deep State operative skate on this crime and establish the principle Turley fears.

The expiration of the statute of limitations for Clapper will have the benefit of conclusively establishing that some people in this city are above the law.

Even in a city with a notoriously fluid notion of truth, Clapper's false testimony was a standout. Clapper appeared before the Senate to discuss surveillance programs in the midst of a controversy over warrantless surveillance of the American public. He was asked directly, "Does the NSA collect any type of data at all on millions, or hundreds of millions of Americans?" There was no ambiguity or confusion and Clapper responded, "No, sir. … Not wittingly." That was a lie and Clapper knew it when he said it.

The entire article is well worth a read. Turley pulls no punches:

