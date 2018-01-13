Is Dick Durbin trustworthy or a political hack the media love?

Senator Durbin is saying Trump called third-world countries s-holes. (The media and Democrats are saying he is racist, but how is it racist to call backward, corrupt countries what they literally are?) Senator Cotton and Senator Perdue were also in the room and said they didn't hear those words, but that doesn't fit the narrative, so the media ignore them. The goal every day is to destroy Trump and his agenda so the media will have a new story after Durbin. Some things they don't want to report on are the economy growing so fast and the tax cuts trickling down fast.

Since Durbin seems to be the main source, shouldn't we look at his history of truthfulness, caring about racists and how he has treated sexual abusers in the past? In 2005, Durbin said the following about our soldiers at Gitmo and he later apologized: If I read this to you and did not tell you that it was an FBI agent describing what Americans had done to prisoners in their control, you would most certainly believe [that] this must have been done by Nazis, Soviets in their gulags, or some mad regime – Pol Pot or others – that had no concern for human beings[.] ... Sadly, that is not the case. This was the action of Americans in the treatment of their prisoners. Isn't it worse to compare our soldiers to Nazis than to refer to backward, corrupt countries as s-holes? Why didn't Durbin, the media, and other Democrats call Obama a racist when he called the Muslim country Libya a s--- show? Why wasn't there wall-to-wall coverage? Under Trump, the unemployment rate for blacks and other minorities has dropped to all-time lows. Does that look racist? As far as I can tell, Senator Durbin never had a problem with or didn't say much when: He sat next to integration foes (which Dems define as racist) Byrd and Thurmond in the Senate for years. He sat next to and respected Ted Kennedy, who left Mary Jo Kopechne to die to protect his political power. Kennedy and Chris Dodd also had waitress sandwiches. Harry Reid stood up and lied about Mitt Romney not paying taxes. Obama and Hillary left people to die in Benghazi and continually lied about a video causing the attack in Libya. The Obama administration continually lied to get the Iran deal done and paid ransom. Planned Parenthood personnel bragged about crushing and crunching babies while saving valuable body parts to sell. When Durbin first ran, he said he would work to see Roe v. Wade overturned, so does Durbin have a core set of beliefs, or will he do whatever is necessary to move up the Democrat ladder? Bill and Hillary physically and mentally abused women and sought to destroy anyone who got in their way for their quest for power. Bill committed perjury. Clapper, Brennan, Holder, Comey, Hillary, Rice, and other people around Obama committed perjury with no punishment. Obama compared Tea Party members to domestic terrorists. Obama and the IRS discriminated against conservative groups seeking nonprofit status. Obama illegally spied on Americans, including political opponents. The Clinton Foundation and friends misappropriated money from Haiti. (Does Durbin or the media actually care about the people from Haiti?) Hillary and the DNC paid for the fake Russian dossier. The U.S sold uranium to Russia while the FBI was investigating Russia for corruption. Obama told Russia he would be flexible after he was re-elected. Obama and Democrats (including Durbin) continually lied that people would be able to keep their doctor and their plan, with lower premiums and a lower deficit, when Obamacare passed. Obama dictatorially went around Congress to make immigration laws. Sanctuary cities and states refuse to enforce laws that Congress passed. So, pardon me if I don't give a s--- what the dishonest puppets Durbin and the media say. I will take the president who is trying to take power back from Durbin and the government and give it to the people where it belongs. It is truly a shame that the media are trying to protect the power in Washington instead of giving it to the people. Senator Durbin shows that he is 100% ignorant of history when he says he can't imagine anyone saying anything as bad as a president calling third-world countries s-holes. Durbin was especially despicable when he said blacks equate chain migration with coming over in chains as slaves. He used that very expression himself in 2010. When the Democrats have no policies to actually lift up minorities instead of making them dependent on government, they always play the race card.