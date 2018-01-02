Iran protests as the underhanded connivings of The Jews? ReutersTV gets caught pushing that one

In a post that looks more typical of the Daily Stormer than a legitimate news organization, ReutersTV ran this one on its Twitter feed (hat tip: Ace of Spades) and got called out by a Jerusalem Post reporter: What exactly are you implying with this photo choice, @ReutersTV? pic.twitter.com/0xFOthyNwm — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) January 1, 2018 Ummmm, Reuters didn't say, though it took the picture – of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his intelligence chief – down, following complaints. There doesn't seem to be any evidence that Reuters apologized, as the Jerusalem Post headline claimed.

What we have here is Same Old Reuters, a company that employs gamy people on Middle East issues and gets its journalistic reputation sullied. It's a news agency that refuses to use the word "terrorist." This time, it got caught suggesting that The Jews were the wicked, conniving schemers and puppet-masters behind the Iran protests, not the angry people of Iran. Since this is the kind of nonsense the mullah crowd in Iran would spread, maybe there are some mullah-allied people in that news agency. Reuters can't report news objectively, so it goes all Daily Stormer with its photo choices. Unless this choice of photo was some wild technical mistake beyond anyone's control, ReutersTV needs to hose that place out.