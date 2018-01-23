Illegal aliens deported from Disneyland

Beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and their allies temporarily blocked a vehicle entrance to Disneyland on Monday, just as the Senate reached an agreement to end the government shutdown brought on in part by a stalemate over the young immigrants' [sic; should be "aliens'" –ed.] future.

The DACA recipients, commonly called [DREAM]ers, stood in a crosswalk at South Harbor Boulevard around 10 a.m. and blocked buses from entering the Anaheim theme park. The 15 protesters were quickly removed by law enforcement officers[.] ... Barbara Hernandez, a 26-year-old DACA recipient from Santa Ana, said protesting in front of Disneyland was symbolic. "It's where dreams come true," she said. "But we're not on vacation anymore. We're still waiting for our dreams to come true." Hernandez said she knew blocking the street could make traffic worse or cause an inconvenience for people. But disruption, she said, is something the [DREAM]ers have become accustomed to.

Despite its welcoming reputation, Disneyland actually looks like it has a lot of protection against illegal immigrants. It has a sturdy fence or wall around its perimeter. The Sleeping Beauty Castle has a formidable moat and tall walls. Tom Sawyer's Island is patrolled by a ferryboat full of cast members who might be on the lookout for illegals. I am not 100% sure, but maybe Tomorrowland has advanced sensors that can detect illegal alien DNA and automatically transport intruders across the border. And it looks like Disney "Nemo" submarines are constantly on the prowl for submerged boats containing illegals and narcotics. Border guards can perform patrols in monorails along the perimeter to catch illegal border crossings. Cast members dressed as Goofy and Donald Duck surreptitiously check the immigration status of visitors as they pose for photos.

Despite that, some illegals can be found in the shadows of the Haunted House and the 7-11 on Main Street, USA.

What do you think? Should undocumented visitors be kept out of Disneyland? Or should the ticket prices for everyone else be raised so they can come to Disneyland free and go the head of the line for rides?

