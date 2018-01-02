If the Iranian regime falls, will President Trump get some credit?

We are supposed to maintain, if not believe, that the current wave of protests in at least 40 cities aimed at toppling the mullahcracy of Iran have been sparked entirely by indigenous factors. After all, painting the demonstrators as responding to American policy is supposed to endanger their cause, making support for the mullahs patriotic resistance to American imperialism. That is the "logic" (such as it is) for notorious liar Susan Rice:

But in the real world, the people of Iran, with access to the world's media via satellite dishes and the internet, respond to signals from outside the country. When President Obama failed to support the "Green Revolution" protests in his first year in office, those massive demonstrations failed to overthrow the regime.

Daniel Greenfield, the Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, reminds us that the current wave of protests was anticipated by President Trump in his address to the U.N. last fall.

Months before the protests that are shaking the Islamic Republic of Iran began, President Trump stood before the entire world at the United Nations and boldly declared that the terror regime would fall.

"The good people of Iran want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, ... Iran's people are what their leaders fear the most," he correctly predicted. As another day of protests begins, as the Islamist thugs of the IRGC face a choice between an outraged populace and a failing regime, his words in that September speech ring truer than ever. "The longest[] suffering victims of Iran's leaders are, in fact, its own people," he pointed out. "Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. Will they continue down the path of poverty, bloodshed, and terror? Or will the Iranian people return to the nation's proud roots as a center of civilization, culture, and wealth where their people can be happy and prosperous once again?" he challenged.

It is by no means assured that this time, the demonstrators will succeed in driving the theocrats from office, but if they do, President Trump's signal to them may rank with President Reagan's Berlin Wall speech with the immortal line: "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

I have great hopes that this time, reports such as the one Rick Moran cited are true, and the U.S. and Israel are collaborating in a strategy to bring down the Islamic Republic.

I am certain that I am not only person who noticed that this ("U.S. and Israel formulate a plan to stop Iran – together") was directly followed by this ("Price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread") only a day later.

If the regime of the mullahs falls, not only will it be a boon to the long suffering people of Iran, but it would become a foreign policy triumph for Trump, an utter contrast to the feckless policies of President Obama and his "brain," Valerie Jarrett. Imagine what might be uncovered if the post-revolutionary regime opens its archives and reveals the content of discussions between the Obama regime and that of the mullahs.

No wonder Susan Rice wants President Trump to be quiet!