How not to shut down the government

Twenty hours later, and the left is furious. Leftists are calling him "Sellout Schumer." They are disappointed, to say the least. In fact, we just saw a perfect example of how not to shut down the government.

First, shutting down the federal government is a high-risk play. The main reason is that you are hurting the military, a group that most Americans love. As I saw over and over on social media, the military moms were furious that their sons' pay was frozen over DACA. Bad move, to say the least. Second, shutting down the government requires a united party. In fact, the party was not united when many senators did not play ball. From North Dakota to Alabama to West Virginia to Missouri to Indiana, these senators did not want to close the government over DACA. So why did Senator Schumer cry "uncle"? Because he bit off more than he could chew. He jumped into the ocean without taking into account that it was full of sharks. Yes, this is a victory for President Trump. I see it as also a victory for common sense. We will have a DACA solution that makes sense rather than amnesty. Some of these "DREAMers" will be legalized and given a chance to stay in the U.S. At the same time, it will come with serious improvements on border security and other immigration law enforcement.