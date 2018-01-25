'Horrible and disgusting': Democrats then and now

It is clearly the electoral strategy of the Democratic Party to divide the nation into angry racialized groups who can be mobilized to the voting booths. Democrats are betting their future on a loyal hispanic voting bloc, as stated in a recent "Center For American Progress" memo. The memo called illegal aliens a "critical component of the Democratic Party's future electoral success." As part of this strategy, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer attacks those deplorable people who think our country should enforce its immigration laws. He told Rachel Maddow on Tuesday that the "fundamental values" of the right are "anti-immigrant," "horrible ... [and] disgusting." "That's who they are," he said.

It is instructive to note how recently Democrat leaders were themselves "horrible" and "disgusting." The quotes below are from Democrat leaders not that long ago. Between the time of these quotes and now, Democrats decided that open borders are the key to their future power. The effect that open borders might have on our country is not a matter of concern to them. It's all about power. "Our borders have overflowed with illegal immigrants, placing tremendous burdens on our criminal justice system, schools, and social programs. The Immigration and Naturalization Service needs the ability to step up enforcement. Our federal wallet is stretched to the limit by illegal aliens getting welfare, food stamps, medical care, and other benefits, often without paying any taxes. Safeguards like welfare and free medical care are in place to boost Americans in need of short-term assistance. These programs were not meant to entice freeloaders and scam artists from around the world. Even worse, Americans have seen heinous crimes committed by individuals who are here illegally." –Harry Reid, 1993. Reid stressed that these positions "are not racist." "All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected, but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service[s] they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That's why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens. ... [W]e will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes[.] ... We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it. –Bill Clinton, 1995 State of the Union address. "The American people are fundamentally pro-legal immigration and anti-illegal immigration[.] ... A primary goal ... must be to curtail future illegal immigration." –Charles Schumer, 2009. "I support further securing our borders; prohibiting hiring of undocumented immigrants [sic] by requiring job applicants to present a secure Social Security card; creating jobs by attracting the world's best and brightest to America and keeping them here; [and] requiring undocumented immigrants [sic] to register with the government, pay taxes, and earn legal [status or face deportation]. –Charles Schumer, 2010. These are sane comments, thoroughly unlike what we hear from Democrat leaders today. We are now told that comments like these come from horrible and disgusting racist white supremacists. Chuck Schumer is correct that something horrible and disgusting is happening here. He is just wrong about where those adjectives apply.