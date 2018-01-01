Hillary cronies funded effort to get Trump harassment accusers to step forward

Susie Tompkins Buell, the founder of Esprit Clothing and a major Clinton campaign donor for many years, gave the money to celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom[,] who was working with a number of Trump accusers at the time, according to the paper's bombshell report.

Bloom solicited donors by saying she was working with women who might "find the courage to speak out" against Trump if the donors would provide funds for security, relocation[,] and possibly a "safe house," the paper reported.

Former Clinton nemesis turned Clinton operative David Brock also donated $200,000 to the effort through a nonprofit group he founded, the paper reported in an article entitled, "Partisans, Wielding Money, Begin Seeking to Exploit Harassment Claims."

Bloom told the Times that the effort was unproductive. One woman requested $2 million then decided not to come forward. Nor did any other women.

Bloom said she refunded most of the cash, keeping only some funds for out-of-pocket expenses accrued while working to vet and prepare cases.

The lawyer told the paper she did not communicate with Clinton or her campaign "on any of this."

She also maintained that she represented only clients whose stories she had corroborated and disputed the premise that she offered money to coax clients to come forward, the paper reported.