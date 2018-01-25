Hannity: DOJ is recovering missing Strzok-Page texts

Sean Hannity of Fox News broke the news last night that at least some of the 5 months of missing text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are being recovered. There are no details at all, and no indication of whether all of the missing messages or only a few may see the light of day. Hannity links together the FBI's desire to keep the 4-page House Intellgence Committee memo secret and Rober Mueller's plan to interview President Trump. Here is his complete 8 minute report:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com As Hannity notes, this is taking place in the context of Robert Mueller planning – and President Trump proclaiming his willingness – to take face to face testimony from the POTUS in his “Russia Collusion” investigation. Meanwhile, Matt Drudge sent out a provocative tweet last night, implying that some sort of final showdown may be underway: Winds of war... pic.twitter.com/zEta8VusAG — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) January 25, 2018 We are cursed – or, I suspect, blessed – to live in interesting times.