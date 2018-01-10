Governor of Washington goes full doomsday cultist, declares 'just 59 days' left to save the children from climate catastrophe
In an era of Yale Medical School faculty openly questioning the mental stability of a political leader, what are we to make of the chief executive of Washington State declaring imminent doom?
Michael Bastach of the Daily Caller writes:
Washington state's Democratic [g]overnor[,] Jay Inslee[,] warned there was "just 59 days" to save future generations from "an endless cycle of crop-killing droughts one year, and rivers spilling their banks the next."
Inslee went on a lengthy Twitter rant in efforts to convince the state legislature to pass legislation to tax carbon dioxide emissions. Washington residents voted down Inslee's last carbon tax plan by a wide margin in 2016.
We have just 59 days to do our part to save our children from an endless cycle of crop-killing droughts one year, and rivers spilling their banks the next. To save salmon from dying in ever warming rivers, and our forests from being reduced to plumes of ash.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 9, 2018
Inslee's "solution" is just as nonsensical as anything Homer Simpson might come up with:
Inslee's plan would tax carbon dioxide emissions at $20 a ton in 2019[; the tax] would gradually rise at 3.5 percent above inflation each following year. Inslee's office estimates [that] it will raise $3.3 billion over the next four years. ...
If Inslee's carbon tax plan passes, the legislation [will] have no measurable impact on projected future global warming. Indeed, even if the U.S. as a whole stopped emitting, the impact would be extremely small, based on government climate models.
Perhaps Governor Inslee ought to confer about the timing of doomsday with another equally qualified authority on climate, Britain's Prince Charles. Via Climate Depot:
Wash. Times Features Climate Depot: Prince Charles extends climate doomsday deadline by 33 years: "The best projections tell us that we have less than 100 months to alter our behaviour [sic] before we risk catastrophic climate change," the [p]rince of Wales said in a speech in Rio de Janeiro, as reported by the [U.K.] Telegraph. Four months later, he predicted in an interview with the [U.K.] Independent that the Earth had 96 months left to avoid "irretrievable climate and ecosystem collapse, and all that goes with it." That prediction, which he continued to reference in other interviews, would have given the world until 2017 before reaching the "tipping point" of environmental catastrophe driven by climate change.
