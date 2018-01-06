« So why hasn't anyone ever seen Trump's supposed dementia? | Illinois city runs out of other people's money »
January 6, 2018

'Gorilla Channel' spoof ensnares Trump-haters

By Rick Moran

A satirical fake excerpt from Michael Wolff's Trump book Fire and Fury was taken as fact by many liberal media personalities, leading to hilarious and embarrassing consequences.

A "Gorilla Channel"?  Really?  Some in the media swallowed the hoax hook, line, and sinker.

The Twitter user originally went by the handle @pixelatedboat until so many hysterical liberals fell for the parody that he changed it to "the gorilla channel thing is a joke."

Before he did, one MSNBC contributor solemnly informed his readers of Trump's insanity – before deleting his tweet.

Dworkin then told his followers how he was only joking:

Liar.  Liar.  Pants on fire.

Another liberal analyst, Eric Garland, used all caps to shout out the gorilla news.  He, too, deleted his original tweet:

Unlike Dworkin, Garland ruefully admitted he was punked.

A couple of other clueless liberals (language warning):

Some liberals who are admitting they fell for the hoax excuse their stupidity by claiming that the story could be true.  Well, no, it couldn't.  But it certainly shows why they fell for the hoax in the first place, doesn't it?

I recommend you read the comments to some of these tweets.  They're as funny as the satire itself.

A satirical fake excerpt from Michael Wolff's Trump book Fire and Fury was taken as fact by many liberal media personalities, leading to hilarious and embarrassing consequences.

A "Gorilla Channel"?  Really?  Some in the media swallowed the hoax hook, line, and sinker.

The Twitter user originally went by the handle @pixelatedboat until so many hysterical liberals fell for the parody that he changed it to "the gorilla channel thing is a joke."

Before he did, one MSNBC contributor solemnly informed his readers of Trump's insanity – before deleting his tweet.

Dworkin then told his followers how he was only joking:

Liar.  Liar.  Pants on fire.

Another liberal analyst, Eric Garland, used all caps to shout out the gorilla news.  He, too, deleted his original tweet:

Unlike Dworkin, Garland ruefully admitted he was punked.

A couple of other clueless liberals (language warning):

Some liberals who are admitting they fell for the hoax excuse their stupidity by claiming that the story could be true.  Well, no, it couldn't.  But it certainly shows why they fell for the hoax in the first place, doesn't it?

I recommend you read the comments to some of these tweets.  They're as funny as the satire itself.

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »