'Gorilla Channel' spoof ensnares Trump-haters

Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa

A satirical fake excerpt from Michael Wolff's Trump book Fire and Fury was taken as fact by many liberal media personalities, leading to hilarious and embarrassing consequences.

A "Gorilla Channel"? Really? Some in the media swallowed the hoax hook, line, and sinker.

The Twitter user originally went by the handle @pixelatedboat until so many hysterical liberals fell for the parody that he changed it to "the gorilla channel thing is a joke."

Before he did, one MSNBC contributor solemnly informed his readers of Trump's insanity – before deleting his tweet.

Scott Dworkin actually believes that the hilarious "The Gorilla Channel" excerpt from Wolff's latest piece of fiction is real.



This is how desperate liberals have become.



He deleted this tweet, but the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/6PyY46UmKv — Jones McFly (❤️) (@ScienceHoffman) January 5, 2018

Dworkin then told his followers how he was only joking:

I didn’t “get fooled” into tweeting this & deleting it. I didn’t put *satire* at the end so I deleted then didn’t repost. If you think that’s news, I feel sorry for you. The saddest part is this COULD be true, because Trump is this insane, probably moreso. Still hilarious. 🤗 https://t.co/gp7xqpbPdr — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 5, 2018

Liar. Liar. Pants on fire.

Another liberal analyst, Eric Garland, used all caps to shout out the gorilla news. He, too, deleted his original tweet:

I can't believe people are actually falling for the gorilla channel thing pic.twitter.com/XuBeSXMmBC — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 5, 2018

Unlike Dworkin, Garland ruefully admitted he was punked.

Dammit guys, I got totally punked on the Gorilla Channel thing - but when you've already gotten to "eating KFC in bed," I mean, we're through the looking glass.



Thanks to all who called me out. We keep it clean and Deza-free at Game Theory HQ. 😀 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 5, 2018

A couple of other clueless liberals (language warning):

This is scarier than shit knowing this human being has the capability to use nuclear weapons. I shuddered and got chills. OMG OMG OMG — Cheri DelBrocco (@cdelbrocco) January 5, 2018

That's some scary sh^t there.He's living in another state of mind. — christi b athans (@AthansChristi) January 5, 2018

Some liberals who are admitting they fell for the hoax excuse their stupidity by claiming that the story could be true. Well, no, it couldn't. But it certainly shows why they fell for the hoax in the first place, doesn't it?

I recommend you read the comments to some of these tweets. They're as funny as the satire itself.