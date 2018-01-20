Good news: Obama plans to mess up Democrats' 2018 chances by campaigning for them

Obama wants to protect what he perceives as a good legacy. Thus, in addition to criticizing President Trump at every opportunity, at home and abroad, Obama plans to actively campaign during the 2018 congressional and local elections to defeat candidates who support President Trump.

Obama is upset that President Trump is revoking his executive orders, reducing tax rates, opening ANWR, appointing conservative judges, and eliminated the Obamacare individual mandate. Trump has spurred the economy and the stock market. Companies are giving raises, increasing the hiring rate, and giving employees bonuses because of the corporate tax cuts. This is good for America but bad for the Obama legacy. Obama cannot accept that his "legacy" of high taxes, Obamacare, and a flat economy is being shredded.

This was discussed here at American Thinker by Monica Showalter on January 19 in a blog post that describes Obama as acting like a tin-horn dictator.

While I agree with the description of Obama, I welcome his campaigning in the 2018 elections. He can only help Trump and Republicans.

Obama and Joe Biden campaigned daily to elect Hillary, using the bully pulpit of the presidential office, and Hillary lost.

Obama said he would be personally offended if Hillary did not win and that even though his name was not on the ballot, his legacy was on the ballot.

He used the powers of the FBI and DOJ to spy on Donald Trump and to exonerate Hillary in the email scandal. He did everything he could, like a true Chicago pol, to elect Hillary. The voters rejected Hillary and Obama's desperate pleas to vote for Hillary.

During Obama's administration, the Republicans took the House in 2010 and the Senate in 2014 and won many local races, despite Obama's efforts to elect Democrats.

Obama completed the turn of the Democratic Party into a leftist party dominated by unquestioning support for abortion, amnesty, high tax rates, proliferation of regulations and executive orders, animosity toward Israel, and weakness in the war against jihadist terrorism. This makes Obama popularwith the Democratic base and the media, but it does not translate to helping other Democrats get votes from the political center. There is also a substantial number of voters who voted for President Trump instead of Hillary because they did not want a third Obama term.

Obama has an inflated view of his popularity and political skills. He was fortunate to run against John McCain, who attacked Republicans instead of his opponent, and against Romney, who similarly attacked Republicans in the primaries but took a knee during the general election. Romney did not even respond to Candy Crowley intervening to help Obama.

Obama: Please campaign as you did for Hillary and other losers.

On the other hand, if you want to preserve what is left of your reputation, then go quietly into the night.

How can we miss you if you do not leave?