Elizabeth Warren forced to dance to the tax cut tune

After voting against the historic bill last month, the far-left senator was left in the dust on the losing side of a new reform. As if that weren't bad enough, she has since repeatedly been forced to say it really was a good thing.

The roaring success of President Trump's tax cuts have made every Democrat squirm uncomfortably, and none quite like self-proclaimed consumer advocate Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The latest came out in an interview on Fox News with Bret Baier, who asked her what she thought of the rate cuts extended to ice-bound Massachusetts energy customers by a local firm passing on the tax cuts to consumers. According to the Washington Examiner:

"And good for them. I'm delighted to hear that," Warren, who was being interviewed alongside Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said.

After that she ranted about the giant corporations getting tax breaks and how she wanted to stop it, utterly oblivious to the fact that it was the same giant corporations extending the tax cuts to their customers, who were benefiting.

Let's get that straight one more time: Warren actually said she wanted to get rid of the tax cuts, unable to grasp that the tax cuts are the exact instrument that enabled the energy company to cut rates for consumers. Warren was supposed to be smart enough to be a Harvard professor?

It's got to be painful to contort herself this way.

What's more, it's not the first time she's had to do it, jumping like a monkey to Trump the organ-grinder's tune. According to Fox News's Sean Hannity, citing Townhall, when asked about the bonuses company after company has showered on American workers in the wake of the tax cut bill's passage, she danced to the tune as before:

"Look, I am glad when I read that there are companies that have given out $1,000 bonuses. There are companies that say they're going to re-work some of their benefit plans. I'm in favor of all of that. I want to see working families do better, you bet," admitted Warren.

She followed it with another rant howling about how corporations – those same corporations handing out the bonuses – had benefited and how that somehow was a bad thing.

She apparently thinks Massachusetts's workers are stupid and are unable to see any connection between bonus money in their pockets and the tax breaks extended to the people who employ them.

In Warrenworld, there apparently are just these giant corporations floating out there, being rich, whose behavior has nothing to do with tax policy, jobs created, or bonuses handed out to workers.

So don't imagine there won't be more of this stupid talk from a washed up consumer advocate from a previous era. Liz Warren made her reputation as the staunch defender of the consumer, and her great contribution to it was the crummy little fiefdom of zero accountability known as the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau, well known for its sleazy tactics against small businesses that cannot fight back the shakedowns for their purpose of funding left-wing activist groups. She already has said she wants the tax cuts repealed.

Yet it doesn't obliterate the fact that Trump and the hardworking Republicans in Congress have extended real benefits to consumers, across the board, without picking and choosing which consumers to "help" as Warren's bureaucratic confection did. The fact that the tax cuts and their knock-on benefits have been across the board and help virtually everyone is likely one reason why Warren's own claimed home state, Massachusetts, is swinging red.

Any questions as to why this woman is nervous?