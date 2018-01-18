Flake out-McCains McCain by comparing President Trump to Stalin

McCain never misses an opportunity to stick a fellow Republican, starting with Ronald Reagan and now President Trump. McCain voted against the George W. Bush tax cuts and famously gave a thumbs-down to Trump's efforts to repeal Obamacare.

I thought California was bad by electing Moonbeam, Feinstein, Pelosi, and Boxer, and by giving Hillary a five-million-plus-vote margin so she could babble that she won the popular vote. But whereas California gave us quantity, Arizona has given us "quality" in Jeff Flake, who has outdone even John McCain.

McCain is a tough act to follow, but Jeff Flake is a worthy successor.

Flake attacked President Trump by comparing him to Joseph Stalin, dictator of the Evil Empire, because President Trump has criticized the press in language not approved by Flake.

Flake must believe that President Trump is the first American politician, or first American, to criticize the press.

Flake said:

It is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Joseph Stalin to describe his enemies.

It is beyond belief that a U.S. senator would compare President Trump, or any U.S. president, to Stalin. We do not have enough time and space to list the crimes of Stalin, starting with the forced starvation of over six million Ukrainians, the massacre of over 22,000 Polish officers in the Katyn forest, and many others.

McCain could not resist jumping in to attack President Trump. McCain wrote an article for the Washington Post (surprise!) to support Flake. McCain got along swell with his pals in the media, except when it mattered in 2008, when the media supported Obama. The media can always count on McCain to attack fellow Republicans.

McCain said:

Whether Trump knows it or not, these efforts are being closely watched by foreign leaders who are already using his words as cover as they silence and shutter one of the key pillars of democracy[.]

The media, led by CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, ABC, The Washington Post, and The New York Times, attack President Trump relentlessly each day. It is beyond honest criticism of his policies. There are personal attacks on President Trump and his family. Any honest analysis would conclude that these media are highly partisan, supported Hillary, and want to drive President Trump out of office. McCain and Flake seem to prefer that President Trump meekly cower and not respond to the vicious attacks.

The media can easily defend themselves without Flake and McCain. They are not used to a Republican fighting back. Get used to it for the next seven years under President Trump.

McCain is McCain; he should have retired years ago. His only major legislation was McCain-Feingold, which restricted political speech and was declared unconstitutional in key areas by the Supreme Court.

If Flake has any decency, he will resign immediately. He is an embarrassment to our country. Republicans should shun him and censure him.