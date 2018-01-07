Feminist hypocrisy on Iran brutally exposed

One of the most satisfying rants ever against feminist hypocrisy comes from Paul Joseph Watson. He covers a lot of ground, including the execrable Linda Sarsour, defender of killing Jews and leader of the pussy hat march. But two images he begins with sum up the corner that the progs have painted themselves into. First this, put out by a far-left organization called the Amplifier Foundation:

And second, this image of a woman bravely taking off her headscarf and waving it in defiance of the mullahs: If you have had your fill of left wing feminists, do yourself a favor and use the next 5 minutes to watch Watson let ‘em have it

