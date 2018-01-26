Failed John Kerry vs. victorious Donald J. Trump
Losing Democratic presidential candidate, dangerously incompetent (at best) secretary of state who helped deliver the disastrous Iran nuclear deal among other foreign policy disasters; wealthy tax-evader; and, oh, yes, traitor soldier and liar John Kerry is at it again! He continues to operate in his (again, speaking kindly, at best) delusional world, acting as if he were still secretary of state in the dangerous Alt-Left, nonexistent (thank goodness!) Hillary R. Clinton (D) administration by conducting shadowy and possibly traitorous foreign policy non-diplomacy, with America-hating but taking-American-money Mahmoud Abbas of the terrorist PLO, promising him everything. And more!
Meanwhile, the real democratically elected American president, proud American Donald J. Trump (R), conducted his confident American diplomacy overseas in Davos, Switzerland. Talking about Kerry's pal and confidant Abbas, Trump bluntly stated how he expects other countries to act toward America.
And we give billions of dollars away every year to countries, and in many cases, those countries don't even support us. They don't support the United States.
Israel has always supported the United States. So what I did with Jerusalem was my honor. And hopefully, we can do something with peace. I would love to see it.
You know, if you look back at the various peace proposals – and they are endless – and I spoke to some of the people involved, and I said, "Did you ever talk about the vast amounts of funds, money that we give to the Palestinians?" We give, you know, hundreds of millions of dollars. And they said, "We never talk." Well, we do talk about it.
And when they disrespected us a week ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them – and we give them hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and support – tremendous numbers; numbers that nobody understands. That money is on the table, and that money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace. Because I can tell you that Israel does want to make peace. And they're going to have to want to make peace, too, or we're going to have nothing to do with it any longer.
This was never brought up by other negotiators, but it's brought up by me. So I will say that the hardest subject they had to talk about was Jerusalem. We took Jerusalem off the table, so we don't have to talk about it anymore. They never got past Jerusalem. We took it off the table. We don't have to talk about it anymore. You won one point, and you'll give up some points later on in the negotiation, if it ever takes place. I don't know that it ever will take place.
But they have to respect the process also, and they have to respect the fact that the U.S. has given tremendous support to them over the years, in terms of monetary support and other support.
So we'll see what happens with the peace process, but respect has to be shown to the U.S. or we're just not going any f[a]rther.
If you want our money, the U.S. must be respected! Not dissed! Not insulted! Got that, John Kerry, and all you fascist Antifas? Oh, sure – the Europeans will step up and toss a few of their Euros to Abbas, hoping to win the favor of other wealthy Muslim countries. But they lost their self-respect and dignity long ago, so they have nothing to lose – except more self-respect and dignity, while gaining more unruly (at best) migrants from you know what kind of countries.
Meanwhile, over at the U.N., the "new sheriff in town," U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley, echoed Trump's strong voice, criticizing what:
... Palestinian President Abbas said to the PLO Central Council 11 days ago. In his speech, President Abbas declared the landmark Oslo Peace Accords dead. He rejected any American role in peace talks. He insulted the American president. He called for suspending recognition of Israel. He invoked an ugly and fictional past, reaching back to the 17th century to paint Israel as a colonialist project engineered by European powers. ...
Curiously, President Abbas's speech has gotten little attention in the media. I encourage anyone who cares about the cause of a durable and just peace in the Middle East to read President Abbas's speech for yourself.
A speech that indulges in outrageous and discredited conspiracy theories is not the speech of a person with the courage and the will to seek peace. ...
The United States remains deeply committed to helping the Israelis and the Palestinians reach a historic peace agreement that brings a better future to both peoples, just as we did successfully with the Egyptians and the Jordanians. But we will not chase after a Palestinian leadership that lacks what is needed to achieve peace. To get historic results, we need courageous leaders. History has provided such leaders in the past. For the sake of the Palestinian and Israeli people, we pray it does so again.
MAGA! And showing the world the meaning of great.
Losing Democratic presidential candidate, dangerously incompetent (at best) secretary of state who helped deliver the disastrous Iran nuclear deal among other foreign policy disasters; wealthy tax-evader; and, oh, yes, traitor soldier and liar John Kerry is at it again! He continues to operate in his (again, speaking kindly, at best) delusional world, acting as if he were still secretary of state in the dangerous Alt-Left, nonexistent (thank goodness!) Hillary R. Clinton (D) administration by conducting shadowy and possibly traitorous foreign policy non-diplomacy, with America-hating but taking-American-money Mahmoud Abbas of the terrorist PLO, promising him everything. And more!
Meanwhile, the real democratically elected American president, proud American Donald J. Trump (R), conducted his confident American diplomacy overseas in Davos, Switzerland. Talking about Kerry's pal and confidant Abbas, Trump bluntly stated how he expects other countries to act toward America.
And we give billions of dollars away every year to countries, and in many cases, those countries don't even support us. They don't support the United States.
Israel has always supported the United States. So what I did with Jerusalem was my honor. And hopefully, we can do something with peace. I would love to see it.
You know, if you look back at the various peace proposals – and they are endless – and I spoke to some of the people involved, and I said, "Did you ever talk about the vast amounts of funds, money that we give to the Palestinians?" We give, you know, hundreds of millions of dollars. And they said, "We never talk." Well, we do talk about it.
And when they disrespected us a week ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them – and we give them hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and support – tremendous numbers; numbers that nobody understands. That money is on the table, and that money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace. Because I can tell you that Israel does want to make peace. And they're going to have to want to make peace, too, or we're going to have nothing to do with it any longer.
This was never brought up by other negotiators, but it's brought up by me. So I will say that the hardest subject they had to talk about was Jerusalem. We took Jerusalem off the table, so we don't have to talk about it anymore. They never got past Jerusalem. We took it off the table. We don't have to talk about it anymore. You won one point, and you'll give up some points later on in the negotiation, if it ever takes place. I don't know that it ever will take place.
But they have to respect the process also, and they have to respect the fact that the U.S. has given tremendous support to them over the years, in terms of monetary support and other support.
So we'll see what happens with the peace process, but respect has to be shown to the U.S. or we're just not going any f[a]rther.
If you want our money, the U.S. must be respected! Not dissed! Not insulted! Got that, John Kerry, and all you fascist Antifas? Oh, sure – the Europeans will step up and toss a few of their Euros to Abbas, hoping to win the favor of other wealthy Muslim countries. But they lost their self-respect and dignity long ago, so they have nothing to lose – except more self-respect and dignity, while gaining more unruly (at best) migrants from you know what kind of countries.
Meanwhile, over at the U.N., the "new sheriff in town," U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley, echoed Trump's strong voice, criticizing what:
... Palestinian President Abbas said to the PLO Central Council 11 days ago. In his speech, President Abbas declared the landmark Oslo Peace Accords dead. He rejected any American role in peace talks. He insulted the American president. He called for suspending recognition of Israel. He invoked an ugly and fictional past, reaching back to the 17th century to paint Israel as a colonialist project engineered by European powers. ...
Curiously, President Abbas's speech has gotten little attention in the media. I encourage anyone who cares about the cause of a durable and just peace in the Middle East to read President Abbas's speech for yourself.
A speech that indulges in outrageous and discredited conspiracy theories is not the speech of a person with the courage and the will to seek peace. ...
The United States remains deeply committed to helping the Israelis and the Palestinians reach a historic peace agreement that brings a better future to both peoples, just as we did successfully with the Egyptians and the Jordanians. But we will not chase after a Palestinian leadership that lacks what is needed to achieve peace. To get historic results, we need courageous leaders. History has provided such leaders in the past. For the sake of the Palestinian and Israeli people, we pray it does so again.
MAGA! And showing the world the meaning of great.