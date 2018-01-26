Failed John Kerry vs. victorious Donald J. Trump

And we give billions of dollars away every year to countries, and in many cases, those countries don't even support us. They don't support the United States.

Israel has always supported the United States. So what I did with Jerusalem was my honor. And hopefully, we can do something with peace. I would love to see it.

You know, if you look back at the various peace proposals – and they are endless – and I spoke to some of the people involved, and I said, "Did you ever talk about the vast amounts of funds, money that we give to the Palestinians?" We give, you know, hundreds of millions of dollars. And they said, "We never talk." Well, we do talk about it.

And when they disrespected us a week ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them – and we give them hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and support – tremendous numbers; numbers that nobody understands. That money is on the table, and that money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace. Because I can tell you that Israel does want to make peace. And they're going to have to want to make peace, too, or we're going to have nothing to do with it any longer.

This was never brought up by other negotiators, but it's brought up by me. So I will say that the hardest subject they had to talk about was Jerusalem. We took Jerusalem off the table, so we don't have to talk about it anymore. They never got past Jerusalem. We took it off the table. We don't have to talk about it anymore. You won one point, and you'll give up some points later on in the negotiation, if it ever takes place. I don't know that it ever will take place.

But they have to respect the process also, and they have to respect the fact that the U.S. has given tremendous support to them over the years, in terms of monetary support and other support.

So we'll see what happens with the peace process, but respect has to be shown to the U.S. or we're just not going any f[a]rther.