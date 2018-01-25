Evidence mounts of Obama involvement in Dinesh D'Souza's selective prosecution

Well, given the common thread of socialism in both, it shouldn't be a big surprise that he would.

Would President Obama have been that petty to target a critic for draconian law enforcement over a movie? The way the Soviet KGB might have targeted a dissident?

It now comes to light that apparently, yes, he did. Dinesh D'Souza reports that he seems to have been in that unlucky category, targeted for any violation however minor, after making a couple of richly textured, artistically good and very popular critical movies about Obama. When a minor campaign finance violation was finally found after all that looking, D'Souza got the book thrown at him.

He now tweets that there is evidence for it:

My file—obtained by the House Oversight Committee—shows FBI red-flagged me as an Obama critic & allocated $100 K to investigate a $20 K case — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 24, 2018

and that quite a few government resources went into ensuring he got arrested for something, anything. Here's what he thinks might have been done, given the taxpayer cash that went into pinning something, anything, on him :

If Obama ordered surveillance on @realDonaldTrump in 2016, I wonder if he ordered it on me in 2012, leading to my selective prosecution — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 24, 2018



It's creepy to think there are lawmen with that little integrity out there to have not spoken out about such a blatant abuse of police power for political purposes. And it suggests that law enforcement agencies are shot through with leftists, which would mean no diversity of thought in the ranks, same as welfare, public defender, and other leftwing agencies.

What this vast expansion of resources - $100,000 for a $20,000 at most violation - also shows that Obama's claims to "prioritization of resources" such as he claimed when he enabled the open border and its "child migrants" - was spoken with a forked tongue.

There was prioritization all right and it had nothing to do with best use of resources. It had everything to do with what was politically best for himself.

And lastly, it validates the truth about D'Souza's claims made in his movies that Obma had a fascistic streak. He was not only like Benito Mussolini, he acted like Mussolini, given his "priorities."

If D'Souza is correct about the documents showing this kind of selective prosecution, it's no different from the IRS's targeting of political dissidents. Heads should roll for this, and miscreants should be brought to justice - as far up as justice will go.

