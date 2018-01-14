Durbin cares more about illegal immigrants than the Constitution, our military, or taxpayers

If you have powerful politicians like Durbin not caring about the Constitution and going after political opponents:

In 2010, Senator Durbin sent a letter to IRS telling them to investigate conservative groups. Is it any wonder Lois Lerner acted as she did? Somehow a Georgetown-educated lawyer seemed not to care that the Constitution protects free speech, especially political speech, and not just the speech of those who agree with the policies of those in power.

Pretty soon you may have a President who dictatorially ignores Congress and rewrites immigration law to allow those he wants to stay special benefits. Pretty soon you may have a President who dictatorially ignores Congress and rewrites immigration law to allow those he wants to stay special benefits. You may have politicians from throughout the U.S declaring that they are going to ignore their oath of office and declare that they will be sanctuary cities and states and just refuse to enforce immigration laws that Congress passed that they don't like. You may have Judges that just go along with the violations of law and the Constitution. You could have a President, intelligence community and Justice Department that illegally spies on 1,000's of Americans including a Presidential candidate and staff and who also illegally leak names and conversations of those who disagree with their agenda. You may have a Justice Department and FBI which investigates and prosecutes based on political beliefs instead of the law itself.

What is truly dangerous to our freedom and democracy is when the media, which was given great protections (and therefore power) by our founding fathers, goes along with the politicians and bureaucrats that clearly violate laws and the Constitution in seeking to destroy a president who is seeking to give the power and money back to the people, where it belongs.

Durbin was also involved in House Banking Scandal in the early 1990's. It is no wonder Durbin likes to punish banks since he thought everything should be free including overdraft privileges.

Following is a list of 325 sitting and former House members (including non-voting delegates) who were found by the House Committee on Standards of Official Conduct to have had overdrafts at the House bank between July 1, 1988, and Oct. 3, 1991. It includes the committee's April 1 list of 22 members found to have abused banking privileges and the April 16 list of 303 other overdrafters. Former members are in italics. ()4



Richard J. Durbin, D-lll.

He seemingly used insider information to benefit himself. On September18, 2008 he was in a closed-door meeting where Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and Federal Reserve Chairman urged Congress to bail out banks. The next day Durbin sold $115,000 of bank stocks.

Since so many seem to be concerned about politicians’ mental health, shouldn't they investigate Senator Durbin? Anyone who ever thought out, wrote and read a statement comparing our soldiers to Nazis and dictators like Pol Pot is obviously a few bricks short of a load.

It is time the media did their job instead of essentially being stenographers for Democrats when they seek to destroy Trump every day.

Thank goodness, we have a President who is seeking to enforce the laws Congress passes and who is working as fast as he can to drain the swamp and give the power back to the people. He has to work fast because there will be a new story teller every day similar to Durbin.