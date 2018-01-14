Dick Durbin is a jerk

In a private meeting, Trump asked why we're importing immigrants from countries without any sense of Western civilization or values who have no intention to assimilate. Good question. But because he allegedly used a bad word, justifiably and correctly, if true, he is now, again, branded a racist.

Once again, the loathsome Senator Dick Durbin has besmirched himself by running to the anti-Trump media to proclaim that Trump used a bad word!

Dick Durbin gets away with the murder of facts. He is a well known liar. He's lied before about private government meetings. Jack Hellner lists many of his crimes against the American people here.

Durbin lied incessantly about Obamacare, as did all the Democrats, and he lies now about immigration. He is on record opposing chain migration in 2010. Now whoever opposes it is racist.

Mark Levin has on occasion revealed that the late Sen. Fred Thompson once told him that Durbin was the most disingenuous member of Congress, that he could not be trusted. Seems true now that Durbin speaks as though the nation cannot survive without an influx of Africans, Haitians, and persons from any other country who want to come to America. Who would not want to come here?

Did Trump use an unacceptable word when discussing immigration in a private meeting? So what? Was he correct to ask the question? Of course he was.

The Immigration and Nationalization Act of 1965 was Ted Kennedy's baby. Enacted in 1968, it ended the National Origins Formula that had been the law of the land since 1921. Kennedy promised that it would not alter the demographic make-up of America. "The bill will not flood our cities with immigrants. It will not upset the ethnic mix of our society. It will not relax the standards of admission."

Then, in 1986, the Immigration Reform and Control Act was passed – the Simpson-Mazzoli Act. Simpson promised Reagan that the bill would insure "control of our borders." The joke was on the rest of us. The three million people who got amnesty became eleven million people within ten years. Those who had been trying to enter the country legally gave up and claimed to be illegal; it was easier to stay, claiming amnesty.

Ted Kennedy on the 1986 Simpson-Mazzoli bill: "This amnesty will give citizenship to only 1.1 to 1.3 million illegal aliens. We will secure the borders henceforth. We will never again bring forward another amnesty bill like this." The borders were never secured. Our cities have been flooded with immigrants who have upset the ethnic mix of American society. And now the Democrats want another amnesty for 11-20 million illegal aliens.

Every letter of that law has been abrogated since it was passed, most willfully during the Obama administration. Obama encouraged parents in Central America to send their children here unaccompanied! And they came, by the tens of thousands.

The left wants and needs its underclass – who else will continue to vote for them but those who are dependent upon them? Chain migration resulted in the continued influx of non-English-speaking persons, uneducated and without skills beyond straining welfare benefit programs. This mass migration to America has continued unabated since 1965. The Immigration Act of 1990, the ridiculous "diversity lottery," is a joke upon a travesty.

Fast-forward to the present, and we have the ever odious Dick Durbin, the liar of the Senate, defending illegal immigration from anywhere and everywhere without vetting, the threat of terrorism be damned. "We are a welcoming and diverse nation! We do not discriminate." Durbin and his cohorts in the Democratic Party without question value the DACA people – illegal aliens like the man who murdered Kate Steinle – over and above American citizens. They care not a whit about the thousands of Americans who have been killed by illegal immigrants, by their drugs, their drunk driving, their gang activities. They do not care how many unemployed Americans do not have jobs because the jobs are taken by illegal aliens. They do not. No matter how many people are murdered or maimed by this criminal element imported from all over the world, the likes of Durbin will defend the alien, not the citizen or the citizen's grieving family. He is the Fernand Mondego, the scoundrel of Dumas's Count of Monte Cristo, of Congress.

Dick Durbin will lie, cheat, and betray any friend or stranger for his own aggrandizement and the furtherance of the progressive agenda. Like Obama, Durbin and his ilk want to fundamentally transform our country from what it was meant to be to something only Saul Alinsky and George Soros could love.